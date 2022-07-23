Do you know who is the youngest “NBA Most Valuable Player Award” recipient? If you don’t know, then let me save you the trouble of searching it on Google, it is Derrick Martell Rose, famous as “Derrick Rose”. Derrick might not be your favorite NBA player, but let me tell you that he is one of the richest and best players in basketball. Though he suffered from multiple career-threatening injuries throughout his 14 years long career, he still contained to play basketball. Born and raised in the city of Chicago, Derrick Rose has played for 5 teams so far i.e, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Detroit Pistons.

What Is Derrick Rose Worth?

The youngest NBA MVP Award recipient, Derrick Rose net worth is a bewildering $90 million as of July 2022. The basketball player built his amazing bank balance just by playing basketball and endorsing products (or) brands. He began his journey as a professional basketball player in 2008 with the Chicago Bulls and served them till 2016. After bidding goodbye to the Bulls, Rose was welcomed by New York Knicks in 2016.

However, Rose’s stay with the New York Knicks didn’t last long, and they released him in 2017. After this, Derrick Rose went on to join Cleveland Cavaliers and played with them for a year. Cleveland Cavaliers released Rose in 2018, and he joined the Minnesota Timberwolves. After, playing under the name of Minnesota Timberwolves for a year, Rose then agreed to play for Detroit Pistons in 2019.

The Detroit Pistons released Rose in 2021 and in the same year, he received an offer from New York Knicks to play for them once again. Since then, Derrick Rose is playing for The New York Knicks. Look at how much does Derrick Rose make? below.

Name Derrick Rose Birth Name Derrick Martell Rose Net Worth $90 million Birth 4 October1988, Chicago, USA Nationality American Height 6ft 2in Weight 91 kg Age 33 years Profession NBA player Career 2008-Present

How Much Does Derrick Rose Make?

The main source of Derrick Rose’s income is his stipend from NBA and his endorsement agreements. In addition to this, he also receives money by making guest appearances at events, promotions, etc. Derrick Rose’s annual earnings are not more than $35 million. I bet that our forefathers didn’t have a clue that one-day people can make millions of dollars just by playing sports (wish I gave preference to my athletic skills). Making more than $2 million isn’t a big deal for Derrick Rose. It is reported that he can manage to make more than $500k a week from his NBA contracts and endorsement deals. You must take a detailed look at Derrick Rose’s earnings given below.

Derrick Rose Career Earnings

Back in 2008, Derrick Rose was hired by the Chicago Bulls for 4 years. According to the contract, Derrick Rose was set to receive $22.5 million over the course of 4 years i.e, till 2011. The Bulls paid Derrick Rose a sum of $5.6 million each year. After the maturity of the contract, the Chicago Bulls decided to keep Derrick Rose and thus offered him a new contract.

As per the new contract, Rose was to play for the Bulls for 5 years in exchange for a whopping $94.3 million. Derrick agreed to these terms and thus signed the deal. As per the new contract, the Bulls paid Rose around $18.8 million a year. Later in 2016, Derrick Rose was released by the Chicago Bulls and was hired by the New York Knicks for 1 year. The Knicks offered Rose a sum of $2.1 million to play for them for a year. After this, Derrick Rose joined Cleveland Cavaliers, who hired Rose for 1 year and paid him $418k. Rose’s contract was extended by the Cleveland Cavaliers till 2019, and they offered him a $2.3 million stipend to which Rose agreed.

Post completing his run with the Cavaliers, Derrick Rose received a lucrative deal from Minnesota Timberwolves in 2019. According to the contract, Rose was to play with the Minnesota Timberwolves for 2 years for a stipend of $15 million. Later in 2021, the New York Knicks hired Derrick Rose once again for 3 years. According to reports, The New York Knicks will pay Derrick Rose more than $45.5 million over 3 years period. As of now, Rose receives around $14.5 million as an annual stipend. It is estimated that Derrick Rose made more than $155 million in his NBA career so far.

Derrick Rose Endorsement Earnings

Derrick Rose has also piled up an enormous sum of cash from his endorsement deals. He has promoted brands like Skullcandy, Powerade, Force Factor, Nissan, Wilson Sporting Goods, etc. However, the most profitable endorsement deal that Rose has signed so far is with Adidas. After commencing his basketball career in 2008, Derrick agreed to endorse Adidas and in return received $1 million annually.

Then in 2012, Adidas changed the terms of the contract and extended it to 14 years from his Derrick Rose will get around $185 million over the 14 years period. As per the contract, Rose will receive a stipend of $12 million a year from Adidas. In addition to this, he is also liable to receive $5 million for making appearances, and he will also get a personal jet for traveling.

Not only this but Rose is also entitled to receive up to $6.5 million annually in royalties. However, the amount received in royalties will be calculated on the basis of sales. Derrick Rose’s brother and childhood friend are also part of this deal. According to reports, Derrick Rose’s elder brother and his friend will receive around $250k and $75k yearly for serving as Rose’s consultants.

Derrick Rose Real Estate and Car Collection

When you are the owner of a colossal fortune, living in an expensive residence seems reasonable. The American basketball player, Derrick Rose resides in the Trump Tower of Chicago. Rose made the purchase back in 2012 for a massive $2.7 million. It is said that his place of stay is on the 84th floor (think of the time he has to spend on the elevator). Derrick residency offers him many exquisite features like a swimming pool, spa, steam rooms, etc. Rose’s house is said to take up an area of 3,500 square feet, and it has 4 bathrooms and 4 bedrooms.

Derrick Rose also has some pretty expensive cars in his collection as well. He is said to be the owner of a Maserati Gran Turismo, which he purchased by paying more than $110k. Similarly, he as a Bentley Continental GT Speed car, which cost him $10k less than Maserati i.e, $100k. Last but not the least, he is also the proud keeper of a Rolls-Royce Wraith car, which is worth no less than $305k.

Derrick Rose Tattoos

The NBA player Derrick Rose is a walking billboard of 19 tattoos (no offense intended). The player has got tattooed “19” on his right and “88” on his left collar bone (which is the year of his birth). He has inked “Godspeed” on his throat. Rose has a portrait of “Mansa Musa” on his right chest, while on the left he has a rose portrait. On the stomach, Rose has the picture of a baby in angle’s hands, and he has the words “GOD’S CHILD” inked on his back.

Another tattoo that Rose has is of a wizard on his left shoulder. On the left forearm, he has inked the words “ALL STAR” and on his upper left hand he has the words “SWEET HOME CHICAGO”. He also has inked the words “DZY”, “HOPE”, “EVERYBODY EATS”, “ONLY GOD CAN JUDGE ME”, and “PAIDEIA”. Not only this, but he also has portraits of famous personalities like Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and Bruce Lee.

Derrick Rose Early Life

On the 4th of October 1988, Brenda Gave birth to her youngest child and named him Derrick Rose. The children of Brenda who were born before Derrick Rose are Dwayne, Reggie, and Allan. Unfortunately, we have no information on Derrick Rose’s father (not even his name). Brenda gave birth and raised her children in Englewood, Chicago, United States. The Englewood area has a notorious reputation for sheltering criminals.

All of Brenda’s children played basketball and Derrick Rose was blessed to have elder brothers who played basketball. Dwayne, Reggie, and Allan taught Derrick to play basketball since he was a child. Derrick Rose joined the Simeon Career Academy in the year 2003and later on to Memphis University through a basketball scholarship. Later in 2008, Derrick Rose was selected by the Chicago Bulls and thus his career as a professional basketball player began.

Derrick Rose Personal Life

Derrick Rose became the father of a son named Derrick Jr. on the 9th of October 2012. The mother of his child is his girlfriend Meika Reese. In 2013, a former girlfriend of Derrick Rose alleged that she was molested by Derrick and his group of friends in August. According to court records, the name of the victim is “Jane Doe”. Jane claimed that Rose used to demand her to have physical acts with other people as well.

She also went on to claim that Rose ordered her to please him physically and gets furious if his demands are declined. However, in 2016, the court jury declared Derrick Rose “not liable” and dismissed the case. Later in 2018, a petition was submitted to the court requesting to restart the case, but the request was dismissed.

After Mieka and Rose ended their relationship, the latter started seeing Alaina Anderson, who is a fashion influencer. Later in February 2018, the pair tied the knot. In March 2018, Alaina gave birth to her daughter named, Layla Malibu Rose. in the following year, Anderson welcomed her second child a son named London Marley Rose in July.

Final Thoughts on Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose has been entertaining us for more than a decade. He has taken home the honor of being the youngest NBA MVP award. And I hope that you have found all the important information on Derrick Rose like Derrick Rose net worth, Derrick Rose’s career earnings, and how much does Derrick Rose make? There are more interesting articles on other NBA players and how much they make on his website, so make sure to check them out as well. So, that’s it for this article, until next time.

Frequently Asked Questions About Derrick Rose?

1. What is Derrick Rose worth? A. The NBA player, Derrick Rose net worth is a stupendous $90 million as of July 2022. 2. How old is Derrick Rose? A. The youngest NBA Most Valuable Award holder, Derrick Rose is currently 33 years old and he will turn 34 on the coming October 4th. 3. How many children does Derrick Rose have? A. Derrick Rose is the father of 3 children. His first son is named, Derrick Jr. whom he fathered with his girlfriend Mieka Reese. Later he became the father of two more children a daughter named Layla Malibu Rose and a son named London Marley Rose. He is currently married to Alaina Anderson. 4. What is Derrick Rose’s height? A. The height of the American basketball player Derrick Rose is 6 feet and 2 inches.