Cyndi Lauper Net Worth: Career, Assets, Age, Height, Earnings, Family, Biography

When it comes to “Best Singers of the Late 90s”, it’s hard not to mention the name of Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper Thornton or popularly known as “Cyndi Lauper”. Lauper made her debut back in 1977 as a singer, and she is still winning people with her voice. Her songs “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”, Time After Time”, “She Bop”, “All Through the Night”, “True Colors”, “Change of Heart”, etc. are still widely popular.

Cyndi Lauper has been in the singing business for more than 40 years and has sold more than 50 million record units across the globe. So far, Cyndi Lauper has released the albums She’s So Unusual, True Colors, A Night to Remember, Hat Full of Stars, Sisters of Avalon, Merry Christmas … Have a Nice Life, At Last, Shine, Bring Ya to the Brink, Memphis Blues, and Detour. Of all the albums she released, Memphis Blues was the biggest hit, as it spent not one but 13 straight weeks on the top position of Billboard.

Not only this, but Cyndi Lauper is among the handful of singers, who is close to winning the 4 major entertainment awards i.e, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony (EGOT). She has received Emmy, Grammy, and Tony awards, all she needs now to win an Oscar. The article doesn’t end here, read on to know about Cyndi Lauper net worth, how old is Cyndi Lauper, Cyndi Lauper earnings, how much does Cyndi Lauper make, Cyndi Lauper early life, marriage, and so on.

What is Cyndi Lauper Worth?

The American singer & actress Cyndi Lauper net worth is a sweet $50 million as of November 2022. She makes a living from her singing career. In addition to this, she also earns money by acting in movies and television. Throughout her career, Cyndi Lauper has won numerous awards for her singing, acting, and voice-over works. She has been bestowed with Billboard Music Awards (4 times), Grammy Awards (1985 and 2014), a Tony Award (2013), and Emmy Award (for acting in 1995). Aside from this, she has also won MTV Video Music Award (3 times), American Video Award (2 times), Rolling Stone Award, American Music Award, People’s Choice Award, Queerty Award, and many more.

She has been inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015, and the Ride of Fame in 2011. However, Cyndi Lauper is not only loved by people for her singing career, but also for her humanitarian works especially for advocating for the rights of the LGBTQ community. Let’s see how much does Cyndi Lauper make?

Name Cyndi Lauper Net worth $50 million Birth 22 June 1953, New York, USA Nationality American Age 69 years Height 5ft 3in Weight 52 kg Partner David Thornton Profession Singer, Actress Career 1977-Present

How Much Does Cyndi Lauper Make?

Given that, Cyndi Lauper net worth is over $50 million, her annual income is reported to be at least $5 million. She mainly receives money from record sales, musical tours, merchandise sales, digital streaming, and much more. In addition to this, she also gets paid for making guest and public appearances for concerts, speaking events, public events, etc. Furthermore, Cyndi Lauper is paid thousands of dollars for collaborating with other artists or featuring in movies or television.

Cyndi Lauper’s social media accounts such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, etc. also bring ample cash into her bank account every year. It is projected that Lauper earns between $400k to $500k a month. As far as her weekly earnings are concerned, they are reported to be at least $100k. Read the following paragraph to learn about Cyndi Lauper’s earnings in detail.

Cyndi Lauper Earnings

Lauper entered the music industry with a bang. Her debut album titled “She’s So Unusual” was a massive hit, bringing more than $16 million into the singer’s pockets. The album was released in the year 1983 and went on to earn platinum (8 times by Music Canada and 6 times by RIAA). In addition to this, it also received certifications from the likes of CAPIF, IFPI-SWI, BPI, BVMI, ABPD, and many more. Then in 1986, Cyndi Lauper dropped her second album “True Colors” on the market. True Colors was also a huge hit, but not as much as its predecessor. However, it went on to earn RIAA and Music Canada platinum certificates not once but twice.

The earnings from the sales of True Colors are estimated to be around $7 million. Later in the year 1989, the popular singer released “A Night to Remember” which was successful, but not as much as the previous two albums. Still, it earned certifications from RIAA, ARIA, Music Canada, ABPD, CAPIF, SNEP, etc. The album sales reportedly generated profits of a million dollars. In 1993, Cyndi released “Hat Full of Stars”, which is one of the low-performing albums of her career. It recorded only $270k in album sales. In the following year, Lauper released a compilation album of her greatest hits titled “Twelve Deadly Cyns… and Then Some”.

The compilation album was successful and Lauper earned around $6 million from the album sales. Cyndi Lauper’s “Sisters of Avalon” was way ahead of its time. It mainly targeted the problems of discrimination against certain classes of people. Though it was received well by critics, it didn’t perform well financially. This was also the album that eventually granted Cyndi Lauper entry into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Lauper approximately earned $156k from the album.

Cyndi Lauper Later Releases

In 1998, the singer released a Christmas-themed album titled “Merry Christmas … Have a Nice Life”. Merry Christmas … Have a Nice Life didn’t do well in terms of commercial performance and recorded only $26k in sales. The same was the case for her compilation album titled “Time After Time: The Best of Cyndi Lauper”, which was released in 2000. According to reports, Cyndi earned only $60k from it. A few years later, Lauper released “At Last” which reportedly brought her $276k in earnings. Also in the same year, she released two compilation albums titled “The Great Cyndi Lauper” and The Essential Cyndi Lauper.

The former recorded $35k in revenue, while the latter reportedly made Cyndi Lauper $37.09k richer. Cyndi’s “Shine” was released in 2004 and the estimated earnings from the album sales are reported to be $41k. Cyndi Lauper went on to release albums “The Body Acoustic” (a compilation album released in 2005), Bring Ya to the Brink (released in 2008), Floor Remixes (a compilation album released in 2009), Memphis Blues (released in 2010). These albums were well received by the critics and the audience and Cyndi Lauper made thousands of dollars from them.

Other Earnings

Cyndi Lauper has amassed thousands of dollars from concerts, live performances, and her social media handles. She currently charges around $500k for making a guest feature in music videos, songs, films, television, etc. While on the other hand, Cyndi Lauper reportedly takes up to $700k for a live concert or every stop during a musical tour.

And as for social media earnings, Cyndi Lauper reportedly earns thousands or even millions of dollars from them. She currently has more than 2.68 million subscribers on YouTube. The channel has more than 2.142 billion lifetime views, and it reportedly generates up to $1.1 million in revenue every year. Out of the $5 million that Cyndi Lauper earns annually, about one-fifth of it comes from her YouTube channel. Every month, the channel gets 23 million views (on average) and the earnings of Cyndi Lauper during this period lie between $5.8k to $92.3k. In addition to this, Cyndi Lauper is also eligible to earn extra bucks through live streaming, super chat, and receiving donations from the audience.

Coming to Cyndi Lauper’s earnings from Instagram, she reportedly makes over $162 per collaborative story. She has more than 1.3 million followers and for uploading a sponsored image, Lauper receives between $244 to $352. As for a partnered video posting, Cyndi Lauper charges up to $650 per post.

Cyndi Lauper Early Life and Career Beginnings

The American singer Cyndi Lauper was born on the 22nd of June 1953 in New York City, United States to Fred and Catrine, who named her Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper. Cyndi Lauper has German, Swiss, and Italian ethnicity. Aside from Cyndi Lauper, Catrine is also the mother to another daughter named, Ellen (elder to Cyndi Lauper) and a son named, Fred (younger to Cyndi). Fred and Catrine ended their marriage when Cyndi was just 5 years old. As Cyndi Lauper grew up, she started listening to musicians like The Beatles, Judy Garland, etc. By the time she attained 12 years, Cyndi was already writing songs and joined Richmond Hill High School.

However, she was suspended from school and later left the house due to her stepfather who was constantly picking up on her. After this, Cyndi Lauper relocated to Canada and later on to Vermont. She then enrolled in Johnson State College and started working part-time jobs to support herself. Later on, Lauper started singing cover songs and in 1980 joined a band named “Blue Angel” with John Turi. Then in 1983, Cyndi Lauper was picked up by Epic Records, and thus she started her music journey with the release of “She’s So Unusual” in October 1983.

Cyndi Lauper Personal Life

One of the main reasons, Cyndi Lauper earned a contract with Epic Records was because of her manager, Dave Wolff. Both David and Cyndi started seeing each other in 1982 and eventually ended their relationship in the year 1988. However, they haven’t disclosed the reason behind their breakup. After this, Cyndi Lauper met David Thornton. David is an American actor, who has mostly played supporting characters in movies like Home Alone 3, Law & Order, Notebook, The Other Woman, etc. Both David and Cyndi married in 1991 and in November 1997 welcomed a son named, Declyn Wallace Thornton Lauper. Cyndi Lauper and David Thornton have completed over 30 years of marriage.

Conclusion

Cyndi Lauper has been in the business for more than 40 years. Over the year she has given many hit songs. Her last album came back in the year 2016. Since then, she hasn’t released any new album and her fans are eagerly waiting for her return. Given her history of taking her time after releasing an album, it seems highly probable that Cyndi Lauper would make her comeback soon.

Frequently Asked Questions About Cyndi Lauper

1. What is Cyndi Lauper worth? A. The American singer, Cyndi Lauper net worth is $50 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Cyndi Lauper? A. Cyndi Lauper was born Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper on the 22nd of June 1953. She is now 69 years old. 3. Who is Cyndi Lauper’s husband? and how many children does the singer, Cyndi Lauper have? A. Cyndi Lauper used to be in a romantic relationship with her former manager, Dave Wolff. Both dated each other from 1982 to 1988. Later, Cyndi Lauper met actor David Thornton and the pair tied the knot in 1991. They have a son named, Declyn Wallace Thornton Lauper, who was born in November 1997. 4. What is the height of American singer, and actress Cyndi Lauper? A. It is reported that the American singer, Cyndi Lauper’s height is 5 feet and 3 inches.