Covid has made us stock up our inventory from time to time and confined us inside our homes. That was the time when everyone got to know how important it is to have a wholesale company that can even provide its services to our doorsteps. One such company is Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale is an international corporation based in America. It provides its delivery services through warehouses and online stores. It is listed under the top 20 companies in the Fortune 500 list. Costco was ranked 14th in Fortune 500 in the year 2019. Costco opened its first warehouse in September 1983 in Seattle, which was then spread to Portland, Oregon, and Spokane by the following year. Currently, Costco has opened up to 828 warehouses in different countries across the world. It is going to open its warehouses in Sweden and New Zealand by the end of 2022. Costco even has online stores, for which sales were tremendous during COVID. Do you have a Costco membership card? Or planning to get a subscription? Then this is the right article for you to know what a Costco membership card is and additional information about it.

What Is a Costco Card?

Unlike other wholesale and retail stores, customers need a membership card to get access to a Costco warehouse. Costco is providing a membership card for the customers for their personal use and benefits. It includes privileges providing products and services under additional discounts through the card. A Costco card is an annual membership card. Customers use this card to get maximum benefit by accessing the full warehouse and online store. Costco doesn’t provide any limited time pass to any customers.

How to Get a Costco Card? How Much Does It Cost?

Costco provides help desks at Costco’s warehouses to help them sign up for the membership cards. It can even be done through online and call services provided by the company. We can even gift a Membership Card to someone.

There are 2 types of Costco membership cards. One is a Gold membership card and the other is an Executive membership card. Costco provides you with 2 household cards. A gold membership card costs $60 per year. An Executive membership card costs $120 per year with extended benefits. It has a 2% Annual reward of up to $1000 on selected services with additional discounts. Executive membership comes with a monthly Connection magazine to keep customers updated. Costco is loyal to its customers, so allows the unsatisfied membership cardholder to cancel or refund the membership at any point.

Costco is offering students and military personnel membership costing the same as gold but with additional benefits. College students get a signup bonus of free Google Nest Mini and a $20 Costco Gift card worth $45. Veterans receive free products and gift cards worth $60 as a signup bonus.

Benefits of Having a Costco Card

There are many services provided by Costco Wholesale. The benefits of the membership cards vary from place to place. Some of them are listed here

Same-Day Delivery

In Urban cities, one can take full advantage of one-day delivery through the Costco membership card. Instacart delivers the products within the area with a minimum value of $35.

Samples

While in the store, one can experience the benefit of tasting/using free samples of products available there. Even if there weren’t any, then the customers have a wide choice of items in the food court, which is low in cost compared to outside.

Costco’s Haul Away Service

Costco also provides delivery assistance for heavy items like electronics and furniture. This service is named Costco’s Haul away service. Costco even helps you set up electronic devices.

Costco’s Gas

Kirkland Signature is a major brand under Costco that provides its customers with premium quality gasoline and diesel. This service is only limited to membership holders.

Costco Travel

Executive members are given bonus benefits under Costco travel by letting them travel at discounted prices for vacation packages, Cruises, Rental cars, and Hotels.

Credit Card Offers and Cash backs

The Citibank Costco Anywhere Visa card gives the members of the card savings on Gasoline, food at restaurants, Vacation, and all products available in warehouses and online stores. Cash backs can be earned with every transaction related to Costco.

Forgot Your Membership Card?

Costco provides 2 cards to the customer. A card with the primary cardholder and the second can be shared within their household. Costco warehouse allows 2 customers with a card, but needs the cardholder to be present for the billing.

Costco doesn’t even allow the membership holders without the card. They can visit the warehouse without the card, but will not be able to make a purchase. The customer needs to visit the service desk and provide them with your name and card ID to get a temporary card so that they can complete their shopping for that day.

To avoid all this, the customers can download the Costco Mobile app and get equipped with a Digital Costco card, which can be your go-to option when you forget your membership card. Costco Mobile app is available in both Android and iOS versions.

Non-members of Costco

Customers who don’t possess a membership card are allowed into the Costco warehouse, but they will not be able to make any purchase without the card. If the non-members are accompanied by the cardholder, then the payment can be processed on the membership holder’s card. Membership cards are non-transferable and cannot be used by others except for the cardholder. Unfortunately, non-card members don’t get the benefits listed above.

What Can a Non-member Buy From Costco?

Non-members can purchase through Costco cash cards, which a cardholder can buy and share with non-members. Non-members can shop through Costco online at a 5% additional charge and get most of the items delivered to them directly to their house. But they cannot utilize the same-day delivery option. Can use Instacart, but bear the extra charges. Few states allow non-members to purchase certain items listed in that store, such as drugs (which require a prescription), and alcohol. The food courts in the Costco warehouses are also open to Non-members. Non-members can use Costco optical examination in the warehouse without a membership card.

Customer’s Obsession With Costco

Costco is popular around the world among its customers and cardholders. Some may feel that the membership is too expensive. But that is beneficial to the Costco customers who shop regularly. Even though the customer pays a price for the membership card, the amount paid to get that can be easily earned back. The Executive cardholder gets a 2% Annual reward of up to $1000. Even if the customer shops for $6000 per year, the reward fills up the cost of the Costco card.

Costco is one of the biggest wholesale companies providing almost everything customers need, right from groceries to gasoline. It even offers cashback for every card purchase of the customer. Costco owns several brands like Kirkland Signature which are reliable with low prices.

Costco is devoted to its customers and has been loyal to them throughout. They even let dissatisfied members cancel their cards. They provide services with 100% customer satisfaction.

Conclusion

Costco is like a paradise for shopping enthusiasts, perfect to buy anything. Their membership card comes with several perks of its own. It is easy to access the warehouse with a person with a membership card. Costco never offers free membership cards or provides discounts on them. Don’t worry if you forget your Costco card, as you can easily get a temporary card from the store. Non-members can use a limited set of services provided by Costco Wholesale. Costco owns Kirkland Signature, providing a range of products under it at low prices.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s)

Does Costco charge for the temporary card when the customer forgets to bring their membership card with them? No, Costco does not charge an extra payment for the temporary card, which customers can get at the service desk at the store. I am not satisfied with the Costco services. Does Costco refund my membership? You can cancel or ask for a refund anytime from Costco when you feel dissatisfied with their services. I don’t have a membership card. Can I use Costco’s in-house food court? Yes, Costco’s food court is open for everyone, including the non-members. I am planning to travel with my family. Can I get benefits from Costco Travel? Yes, you can utilize benefits from Costco Travel if you are a membership holder and get discounts on Tour Packages, Cruises, Hotels, and Rental cars.