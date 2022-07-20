For many people, Costco is a one-stop destination for buying things. It can be groceries that one buys regularly or electricals that are bought occasionally. In order to buy the items belonging to the latter product category, a customer must have trust in the seller. In our case, the seller is Costco, and people regularly buy electrical products. This show that Costco is one of the most reliable retail stores for people who wanna buy items from the product category “Electricals”. Taking this as testimony, we can buy computers from Costco. However, does Costco provide a warranty on computers? Well, I did some research and have found the answer. Continue reading to know the answer.

Does Costco Provide a Warranty on the Computer?

Yes. Costco does provide a warranty on computers. Costco’s warranty policy includes electronics and electricals like tablets, laptops, covers computers, and concierge services. However, this is only for the members of Costco. The members can purchase the computer from the in-store or Costco’s website and claim a warranty. As a part of the warranty, you will be able to get your computer repaired free of cost. The free repair is applicable only if your computer malfunctions within two years of purchase. I will elucidate further about the Costco warranty on computers. Keep reading to get a better understanding.

What Are the Terms and Conditions of Costco Warranty on Computers?

You can use the Costco Concierge Service and get your computer or laptop repaired without paying a penny. However, there are certain exceptions based on the terms and conditions. Hence, it is better to take a deeper look at them.

The first thing is that you should have a valid Costco membership with you. Only Costco members are eligible to get Concierge Services. This may not seem like a thing to take note of because one has to be a Costco member in order to purchase a computer in the first place. Hence, let us discuss other things.

The cost of both the parts and labor will be covered by Costco if your computer malfunctions. However, none of the costs will be covered by Costco if the computer

Has been accidentally damaged

Has suffered wear and tear

Doesn’t have an adequate internet connection

Has been corrupted by viruses

Was damaged due to misuse or rough handling.

Unfortunately, most of the incidents mentioned above are likely to happen. Hence, concierge service will not be of much help in the long run. You have to look for alternatives.

Does Costco Offer Insurance for Computers and Laptops?

Are you thinking about buying an additional protection plan from Costco? Well, it would be very wise to buy one. Especially, for products like computers and Laptops. Priorly, I was talking about considering alternatives for the concierge service. Well, buying a protection plan is one of the best alternatives you can choose for. Costco allows you to buy a Protection plan called Allstate for both Costco and Computer. You can purchase this protection plan on the day of the purchase or within 30 days from the date of purchase. In case, you are buying a computer from Costco.com, you should buy the protection plan within 30 days from the day of product delivery.

This Allstate protection plan will cost you around $99.99. Do you find it expensive? Cheap? Be it whatever your feeling is. You should take a look at what you are getting for that amount. The protection plan includes,

Protection for three years

The cost of parts and labor will be covered by the protection plan in case of accidental drops, spills, or mechanical and electrical failures.

You can quickly get your computer repaired. At the same time, you will receive the replacement parts soon.

There are no hidden fees when you are giving your computer for repair.

Most of the things that were not covered by the Concierge Services are included in the protection plan. More than any product, electrical products like computers, laptops, and tablets require a protection plan. Even though you don’t realize its worth now, it will be more useful and money-saving in the future.

Are Costco Computers, Laptops, and Tablet Warranties Worth Buying?

The concierge service is one of the key reasons for people to purchase from Costco. Especially, the expensive electricals such as laptops and computers. Moreover, the warranty period makes Costco one of the most desirable destinations for buying these products.

Additionally, most of the electrical goods sold at Costco are cheaper than in other retail chains. So, if you want to make the most use of the money you spent on buying a computer, Costco is the retail chain you should head to. Moreover, Costco offers an extended warranty on computers.

The number of perks a customer gets by buying a computer or any electrical item from Costco is numerous. This attracts a lot of customers to Costco. I hope the above reasons alone make the computer and other electricals warranty worthy. Also, I wish you make a wise decision in this case.

What Are Some Other Items Covered by the Warranty at Costco?

In addition to laptops and computers, Costco protects various other electrical goods using a warranty. It includes TVs, projectors and many more. Take a look at the list of electrical items that are protected by warranty.

Freezers

Cooktops

Dishwashers

Washers

Large Refrigerators

Ranges

Over-the-range microwaves

Water Heaters

Dryers

Among the list, the touchscreen tablets and refrigerators that are less than 10 cubic feet (ca. 283 l) are not eligible for warranty protection. Other than them, you do not have any restrictions on other electrical goods. Still, it would be better if you inquire about the warranty of the electrical product you are about to buy from Costco. The Costco associate in the in-store will give you all the required information.

Final Thoughts

Before thinking about buying a computer or a protection plan for it, remember to become a member of Costco. You should know that Costco sells the products and offers various services to its members only. Are you thinking about the cost you spend on membership? Well, if you take a close look at the perks you get by purchasing products, especially electricals, you will get to know that you will save more than what you spend on the membership. Not immediately, however, you will definitely save a lot of money in the long run as a Costco member. If you are already a member of Costco, the only piece of advice I got for you is to read the terms and conditions of the Costco warranty. Only by reading them, you will get to know the real value of a protection plan. Lastly, consider the perks you will enjoy by subscribing to a protection plan before you decide.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Costco Warranty on Computer

1. What is the name of the protection plan for electrical products one buy at Costco? The name of the protection plan is “AllState”. 2. How much does a protection plan cost at Costco? The protection plan “AllState” will cost around $99.99. 3. Does Costco provide a warranty for the Refrigerator? Yes. In addition to refrigerators, other electricals like ranges, dryers, Freezers, Cooktops, Dishwashers, Washers, and many more have a warranty. 4. Will Costco cover the fees of service and labor of the computer in case it was damaged accidentally? No. Costco will repair your computer if it malfunctions. However, the repair service is free only if the computer has not been damaged or misused by the customer. 5. How many years of protection will my computer get if I subscribe to “AllState” protection plan? You will get around 3 years of protection.