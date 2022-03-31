Costco Catering Menu – Prices and Platters

People need high-quality products. At the same time, they want the price to be cheap. It may seem that these two factors are far apart. However, Costco is a standout in this case. Being one of the biggest retailers in America, they have been selling good-quality goods at a less expensive price. This is one of the prime reasons why budget-conscious people automatically choose Costco. Now that Costco has ventured into the catering field as well, many of you may be wondering about the price and service offered by Costco. Well, in this article I will be discussing the same. Continue reading to know more.

What Is Costco Catering Menu?

The main aim of Costco corporation is to provide good service at the lowest price possible. It has extended its policy for its catering services as well. People who are ordering for a big planned party, wedding events, and parties are approaching Costco catering service. The prices of dishes present on the Costco Catering menu are very reasonable. So, the number of people subscribing to Costco catering service is increasing.

What Do I Gain by Choosing Costco Catering Menu?

Planning a party or some big event is really hectic. It would become even more difficult when you have to keep the budget in mind. However, there is a way for you to get rid of the previous stress. I am saying this because you have the option of choosing the Costco catering service. The elegance of the party would remain unaffected despite buying food items at cheap prices. Everyone who is present at the event would enjoy the dishes. Therefore, when you feel you need to save a few bucks while hosting parties, the Costco catering service should automatically appear in your mind.

Different Types of Costco Platters

Costco has prepared different platters according to the events that are being held. For example, if you are planning a big party, you have Costco party platters which are one of the popular food items in Costco catering company. Similarly, you have chicken wings platters, Prawn platters, Deli platters, Thanksgiving dinner, and many other options that are event specific. You can choose the one that would suit your event. Most of the platters are sold and delivered to you at reasonable prices.

Costco Party Platters

Numerous people opt for the Costco Part Platters. This is one of the favorite Costco platters of people. This is because we have numerous special occasions during which we would like to throw a party. People host parties for birthdays, weddings, baby showers, and many more. You can use the Costco Party platter as well if you wanna party for any special reason. Hence, I am gonna explain the prices and menu of Costco party platters. There are around four types of Party platters, they are Prawn platter, Sushi platter, Buffalo Wings Platter, and Costco vegetable Tray.

Prawn Platter: This comes along with Cocktail Sauce. You can serve around 8 people. The price of this platter is $49.98.

Sushi Platter: It includes Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Crispy Chicken, and Vegetable tempura. The price of this platter is just $36.99, and you will be able to serve around 24 people.

Buffalo Wings Platter: This includes a Blue cheese drip. It costs around $41.97 and can serve around 15 people.

Costco Vegetable Tray: It includes Carrots, Broccoli, Grape Tomatoes, and Snow peas. The total weight of the food package is around 4lbs, and it costs around $10.79.

You can order any of the above platters. Especially don’t forget to order a Costco Vegetable Tray as there could be vegetarians who would be attending the party. You should keep the food preferences of the people attending your party in mind. This would help you choose the correct food items. It would be nice if you diversify the food menu. As I mentioned before, people will have different food preferences. Hence, if you give them more options, they will be able to pick at least one or two food items from the menu.

Costco Dessert Platters

I am a person who loves desserts. My dinner would be incomplete if there isn’t any desserts. I am telling you, there are a lot of people like me out there. Sure, you wanna add some desserts and appetizers to your list. This would make the food menu complete. Well, if you have the idea of including desserts in your party menu, think no more, Costco has it.

Decorated Sponge Cake: It includes chocolate cake with Raspberry or chocolate Whipping cream icing. The price of this platter is around $27.98, and it has 48 serves.

Costco Fruit Platter: It comes with seasonal fruit. It costs around $10.99 and can serve around 24 people.

This doesn’t stop here. Costco has sandwich platters as well. Continue reading to know about them.

Costco Sandwich Platters

You have two types of Sandwich platter and each of them can serve around 10 people. Both of them cost around $29.99.

Costco Sandwich Platter: It includes chicken mayo, roasted beef with cheese, Egg Mayo, and lastly Ham and cheese.

Costco Croissant Sandwich Platter: It includes Turkey Breast, Roast Beef, and Ham.

The cost of the Costco sandwich platter is $39.99 while the cost of Turkey and Swiss roller wraps is $29.99.

Deli Platters

There are two types of Deli platters. You will get 40 pieces from each platter.

Assorted Hye Roller Platter: It comes with beef and cheese, Turkey and Cheese, Tomato and cheese, ham and cheese.

Turkey & Swiss Roller Wraps: It includes Turkey and Swiss Wraps.

How Many People Can I Serve With Costco Platters?

The Costco platters are available in different sizes. You can choose the size according to the count of the crowd. Normally, you can approach Costco at any time for ordering. Costco is ready to serve a huge crowd as well. However, there are a few conditions of which you should be aware. In case, you are planning some big event or party, you should place your order at least 2 days prior to the day of the party. This would give them time to scale up their preparation. Moreover, the main aim of Costco asking time is, by the time the food reaches the tables of the party, it should be fresh.

Why Should I Choose Costco Catering Menu?

There can be multiple reasons for one to choose Costco Catering Menu. At the same time, there would be reasons for one to avoid it. However, both of them should know some primary reasons for choosing it.

Price

The best thing about both the Costco retail and catering service is the price. If you are ever struggling with cost management while hosting a party, the first thing you should keep in your mind is the prices of Costco trays. It would definitely save you a few bucks. Furthermore, you don’t have to worry about the quality of food as well. The quality will be on par with other catering services.

Fresh Delivery

The key reason why Costco advise its customer to book in advance is to serve fresh food. They don’t serve the food that is stocked away. Instead, they prepare it freshly for your event. As a result, when the food arrives at the party area, it would be fresh. The guests having the dishes would feel the real taste of the dish. Sometimes, the taste of a few foods deteriorates over time. For example, hot foods have to be served hot. As the hotness subsides, the dish won’t taste the same.

Immediate Take Way for Vegetable Tray

Unlike, every other Costco tray, you don’t have to wait for buying the Vegetable tray. They are packed and readily available for sale. In case, there is a delay in the delivery of food products from any other catering service you are using, you can rely on buying this Costco Vegetable tray.

Conclusion

We depend on catering service during various special occasions. Therefore, it is important to choose the perfect catering service. Especially, if you want to spend less, there is a list of catering services you should opt for. In that list, the Costco catering service would be in the top position. Many people who have used the Costco catering service have given good reviews regarding them. The critical thing people link about this service is the quality and price. In this article, I have explained various Costco platters and their prices. I hope you found the information helpful. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Costco Catering Menu

1. What is the cost of a Costco Vegetable Tray? The cost of a Costco Vegetable tray is around $10.79. It contains various fruits and vegetables for 4lbs. Furthermore, you can expect immediately buy them directly at the Costco shop. 2. Does the Costco Catering menu has desserts? Yes. The Costco catering menu includes desserts and appetizers. 3. What is the cheapest Costco tray available? The Costco Vegetable tray is the cheapest tray available on the Costco Catering menu.