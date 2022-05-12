The gift cards can be used for purchasing goods at the retail stores, gas stations, restaurants, any accessories, etc. depending upon the type of the gift card you have. Also, gift cards have reduced the stress of the selection of gift for loved ones and hence is adopted widely across the world. Though you can buy a variety of products with a gift card, sometimes you may want to exchange it for cash. If you ever bought a Walmart gift card, you must be knowing that it can be used to purchase a variety of items at the Walmart-owned companies, but have you ever wondered how to turn Walmart gift card into cash? If you want to know about Walmart gift cards and the process to convert gift cards into cash, then you are at the right place. Just go through the article to have answers to all your queries.

What is a Walmart Gift Card?

You can purchase Walmart gift cards at the 4700+ Walmart stores across the US or online at Walmart.com. These gift cards can be used to purchase eligible items at Walmart and Walmart-owned companies such as Sam’s Club and a few Murphy USA fuel stations, and also online at Walmart.com. Also, using a Walmart gift card is as easy as using a debit card, you just have to provide the 16-digit code on a gift card and the 4-digit pin to complete the payment at the checkout. Furthermore, you can find a wide variety of gift cards at Walmart that include Retail gift cards, Restaurant gift cards, Gaming gift cards, Entertainment Gift Cards, Prepaid Cell Phone Airtime Cards & Gift Cards, lifestyle gift cards, etc. that can be purchased and used or gifted accordingly.

Also, the Walmart Visa gift cards can be used at any retail store that accepts visa debit cards. As we now know what are Walmart gift cards, let’s have detailed information on what you can purchase using these gift cards.

What Are Some of the Things That You Can Purchase Using Your Walmart Gift Card?

Walmart offers a wide variety of gift cards as mentioned above. So, you can use those gift cards depending upon their type, and also you can use all network gift cards that can be used to purchase all the eligible items at Walmart stores as well as online. The things that you can purchase using a gift card includes, grocery, beauty and health products, daily essentials, clothing, accessories, etc. Additionally, you can also pay in restaurants using the Walmart gift card. Also, certain gift cards can be used to buy alcohol, and tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, rolling papers, rolling tobacco, chewing paper, etc. Note that you can’t buy alcohol and tobacco products with all the Walmart gift cards.

Can You Turn a Walmart Gift card Into Cash At Walmart in 2022?

If you receive a Walmart gift card for free as a reward or as a gift from your loved ones, sometimes you may wonder how to turn a Walmart gift card into cash. So, if you want to turn a Walmart gift card into cash at a Walmart store, then unfortunately that is not possible, as Walmart stores don’t offer cash in exchange for gift cards. But if you have a remaining balance on a gift card that is less than $10 then Walmart stores in the state of California, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, Maine, Montana, Oregon, Vermont, Rhode Island, and Washington may offer you cash.

Is There Any Way You Can Cash Your Gift Card At Walmart?

Generally, Walmart stores don’t allow the exchange of gift cards for cash, but certain states require the retailers to provide cash in exchange for the gift cards. In such states, you can carry your gift card to the customer service desk at the Walmart stores and ask them for cashback. If the employee at the customer desk is unaware of the state’s policy on the return of gift cards, then you may contact the store manager and request the exchange of gift cards for cash.

Also, certain states have a limit on the amount to be refunded in case of gift cards. As mentioned above, Walmart stores in states including California, Colorado, New Jersey, Maine, etc. offers cash for gift card if the balance on the card is less than $10.

What Are Some Other Ways You Can Cash Your Walmart Gift Cards?

Though you can’t directly get cash in exchange for gift cards at all the Walmart stores, there are certain ways and hacks that you can use to cash your Walmart gift cards which are mentioned below

By Selling Gift Card on Gift Card Exchange Website

You can sell your Walmart gift card at various gift card exchange websites such as CardCash, Cardpool, Raise, etc. But note that selling your card on these websites will not offer the full refund for the gift card amount, but a lesser value, which can be anything between 70 to 90% of face value. So, if you are okay with receiving a lesser cash value than your gift card, you can visit these sites and get cash in exchange for your gift card.

Also, Walmart offers cash for the gift cards, but only through an online process and not in the stores. That means Walmart.com buys unwanted gift cards from Walmart customers and other 200+merchants that include Target, Amazon, Starbucks, etc. in exchange for the Walmart eCards. All these transactions are done through a third-party provider such as CashCard.

By Using a Simple Hack During The Checkout

As Walmart doesn’t provide cash for gift cards directly, you can adopt the simple hack mentioned below to get the cash in exchange for a gift card at the Walmart store.

You should make a purchase of a higher value than your gift card and then pay the additional amount through cash. For example, if you want to cash a $75 gift card, you can buy any eligible item worth $80 and pay $75 using a gift card and the remaining $5 through cash or debit card.

Once you make the payment at the checkout as mentioned above, your payment will be considered cash in Walmart’s system. Handle the receipt for purchase with utmost care as you need to return the product to get the cash.

Keep the product purchased in original condition with all the accessories and boxes. Now, return this product to the Walmart store within 14 days to get the complete refund as cash or into your mode of payment of the remaining amount, which is a debit card.

So, if you want full value for your gift card at the Walmart store, you can apply this hack while making a purchase at the Walmart store.

What Are Some Of The Ways You Can Get Cashback and offers at Walmart?

Walmart offers the best and most reasonable prices for different products in addition to exciting cashback and offers. To avail of the exciting cashback and offers at Walmart, go through the process mentioned below.

By opting for payment through Capital One Walmart reward MasterCard, you can save 5% on your purchase from the Walmart store for the first 12 months, and later you can save 2%. Additionally, you can save 5% on purchases from Walmart.com, 2% on purchases from Murphy USA gas stations, in restaurants, and also on your travel purchases.

Using the Cashback tools such as Ibotta, Rakuten, Honey, Swagbucks, Survey Junkie, etc. while making a purchase on Walmart.com can save you a minimum of 5% on your purchases.

Also making the payments through certain credit cards such as Citi Double Cash Credit Card, Discover it cashback cards, etc. may also save you a few bucks during the checkout.

Apart from this, you may find certain discount coupons online, that you can apply to save extra on your purchases.

Conclusion

Walmart offers a great variety in the category of gift cards available at its store as well as online which includes Retail gift cards, Restaurant gift cards, Gaming gift cards, Entertainment Gift Cards, Prepaid Cell Phone Airtime Cards & Gift Cards, lifestyle gift cards, etc. You can buy these gift cards for yourself as well as to gift your loved ones.

Also, Walmart doesn’t provide cash in return or exchange gift cards at its store. You can sell the gift cards to a third-party provider such as CardCash, Cardpool, Raise, etc. to get 70 to 95% of the value of gift cards. In certain states, Walmart stores may accept the return of gift cards.

Besides, you can adopt the ways mentioned above to get a full refund on the return of your gift card. The different ways to avail of cashback and offers at Walmart are also mentioned in the article.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Can you turn a Walmart gift card into cash? No, you can’t turn a Walmart gift card into cash at the Walmart stores unless the state policy requires them to provide cash in exchange for gift cards at Walmart. Can you sell Walmart gift cards? Yes, you can sell your Walmart gift card on websites such as CardCash, Cardpool, Raise, etc. which will provide you with 70 to 90% of the gift card value. Does Walmart buy unwanted gift cards from third-party providers such as CardCash? Yes, Walmart buys the unwanted gift cards of 200+merchants that include Target, Amazon, Starbucks, etc. in exchange for the Walmart e-Cards from third-party providers such as CardCash. What is the hack to get gift cards turned into cash at Walmart stores? To get gift cards turned into cash at Walmart, you have to make a purchase of value greater than your gift card and pay an additional amount through cash or debit card. This makes your mode of payment as cash or card. You can then return the products within 14 days to get the refund in cash or into your bank account.