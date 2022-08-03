USPS is the short form for the United States Postal Service. It is an executive branch working under the federal department of the state government. It is an autonomous body. Furthermore, it provides services throughout the United States including the insular and associated areas. USPS is among the few organizations which work under the state government directly. It is one of the highest-paying jobs in the United States. They provide multiple services and directly compete with private parcel services such as FedEx and UPS.

Who does not like a nice fragrance around them? This is the main reason why people use perfumes and other fragrances. It is well known that USPS has been successful in providing services to its customers. Does it also provide shipping for perfumes with them? Read this article to know information regarding the cost of shipping and also the process to ship a perfume with USPS.

Does USPS Ship Perfume in 2022?

USPS ships perfume through them for their customers. Perfume and other fragrances which are shipped through USPS come under hazardous material. It has some limitations in the shipping services for the perfume packages. They are only eligible for ground shipping services. To be eligible for others they have to be under the following exceptions. The services through which perfume can be shipped in USPS cost the customers around $13 using USPS Retail Ground shipping service.

Even though the perfume is listed as a hazardous material, it is shipped under USPS. To get more information regarding the shipping of perfume through USPS read this article till the end.

What Are the Shipping Services Provided by the USPS for Shipping?

They have several limitations and regulations in shipping a perfume with USPS. Perfumes can be shipped through ground transportation service in the USPS. So, it is essential for the customer to know that they can ship the perfume through the USPS Retail Ground. However, there are other services through which customers can send the perfume via USPS. They are Priority and First Class services that ship the perfume through air. They cost more and are shipped faster than the USPS Retail Ground.

There are several other exceptions in USPS for perfume shipping. They also have a quantity requirement for shipping perfume by plane. So, a perfume that is less than or equal to 30 ml needs primary packaging. They are shipped by plane. All the other quantities which exceed 500 ml are not shipped via plane.

Customers can ship their perfumes through USPS Priority or USPS First Class, but there is an exception on the packing. It should be clearly indicated on the receipt that it has perfume in it (hazardous material). It can be shipped via fast services through USPS. The packages should be clearly mentioned on the package so that the USPS worker will handle them carefully.

Perfumes can be hazardous and shipped under 337 and 49 CFR 173.4a. But they have quantity provisions for shipping services. They can be bulk shipping under commercial services and also provide domestic services.

What is the Cost of Shipping Services for Perfume With USPS?

It is not the item inside the package which decides the cost of shipping services at USPS. The shipping cost may depend on the size of the package, weight, and the type of shipping service chosen. Additionally, it also depends on the distance it has to travel, domestic and international charges also differ. It is better to use the retail ground to send the perfume rather than airmail which includes traveling by plane. This is not recommended.

Most of the perfumes measure less than 1 lbs and are packed in a crystal bottle. This makes it hard to ship them and has to be indicated on the package. They have to be packaged carefully so that the customers or receivers do not get a damaged perfume bottle.

The cost of a 2 lb perfume package in USPS for the service’s USPS Retail Ground is charged nearly $13 and is delivered within 5 to 7 business days by USPS. But USPS does not have guaranteed shipping services for perfume packages. This service also includes tracking numbers (provided to the customers by USPS) and also insurance which may cost the customers extra bucks.

What is the Process to Ship Perfumes With USPS?

It is mandatory to pack the perfume carefully in a package so that it would be easy to ship them further by USPS. Most of the perfume bottles in that market are made of glass and are easily damaged if not packed properly. So, customers have to take extra caution by wrapping the perfume bottle with bubble wrap or any soft material so that it acts as a cushion material while shipping the package. This avoids damage caused by traveling.

Wrap it with the soft material and secure it tightly by sticking it to the perfume bottle. This wrapped perfume has to be placed in the box. Also, fill the gaps in that package with other things (like balls, small pillows, paper, etc.) to avoid cracking or breaking in the travel due to bumps. This filling material will prevent further movement of the perfume bottle inside the package.

Secure the package with the tape and check for any movement in the package by lightly shaking it. Stick the label which has all the details required for the shipping of the package. If the perfume bottle exceeds the quantity then the package needs extra labels indicating the same.

Visit the nearest USPS office and drop the package with them.

Does USPS Provide International Shipping Services for Perfumes?

No, the perfume packages are listed under hazardous materials under USPS, so it restricts its shipping to international locations. It has a chemical composition in it. So, perfume is listed as a hazardous material and it also contains ethyl alcohol concentrates. Ethyl alcohol is an inflammable material, and it is not recommended to ship through a plane.

So, if customers want to send someone a perfume bottle that is far away from them in international locations, they are suggested to buy them directly from the stores which deliver them to their family members or friends.

Miscellaneous Information on Perfume Shipping Through USPS

To be able to be eligible for air shipping the perfume packages have t fulfill some limitations under USPS. They are the flash point of perfume which is shipped have to be between 60º C and 93º C.

Additionally, they have to fulfill the quantity requirements mentioned by USPS. The perfume bottle should not exceed 30 ml volume and the total shipment package should not exceed 500 ml.

Cushioning and absorbents are mandatory when packing the perfume bottle in the box before shipping.

The package should be indicated with the mark of hazardous material. This helps in safely delivering the package to the receiver.

If multiple perfume bottles are packed in a single box then they should be separately cushioned to avoid damage (breaking and cracking) during shipping. There should a minimum gap of 4 inches in between the perfume bottles in the box.

All the extra gaps should also be filled and checked before taping the package box.

Final Thoughts

USPS is a parcel shipping service provider which is popular among its customers in the United States. They provide multiple services to their customers which also include perfume shipping. The Perfume bottles are made of crystals and are considered hazardous by USPS. So they do not ship them by plane. Because it is considered unsafe. Also, they are only shipped through limited services which have quantity restrictions for the perfume bottles.

The cost of sending perfume bottles through USPS may depend on the size of the package, the weight of the package, the distance it has to travel, and also the type of shipping service customers want. They are not shipped internationally because they have chemical substances in them. Due to safety reasons, USPS does not provide international shipping services for perfumes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

