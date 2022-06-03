Walgreens is one of the largest drugstores in the US with, 9000+ stores across the 50 states including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands offering prescribed and non-prescribed drugs to its customers. Walgreens has not restricted itself to only drugs, it offers various other products and services that include retail products, health and wellness, beauty and personal care products along with the general merchandise. As Walgreens offers various services, in addition to selling the drugs, you must be curious to know whether Walgreens Provide photo service at its store? If yes, then what are the services they provide.

If you have an old photo to restore, then you might wonder whether you can copy old photos at Walgreens? To get an answer to this question and know about Walgreen’s photo services, keep reading the article.

Can You Scan and Upload Old Photos at Walgreens in 2022?

Walgreens offers a number of products under the Photo services as of 2022. So, you can scan and upload old photos to create a copy of the old photos at Walgreens. You can either opt for the print of the old photo or have the soft copy on the CD. For printing a standard size of 6 x 4, you may be charged $0.37 and for saving it on a CD, you may have to pay $3.99, where you can add a total of 999 photos.

What Are The Other Photo Services Offered By Walgreens?

In addition to scanning the Photos at Walgreens, it offers multiple services that you can opt for when you are in Walgreens. The various services offered are mentioned below.

Prints: You can choose from multiple options available which are prints and enlargements, posters, collage prints, designer prints, wallet prints, banners, growth charts, wood panels, print books, passport photo prints, film processing, home movies to DVD, and lenticular prints

Photo Books: You can get photo books made at Walgreens with different sizes and patterns that include 8X15 Lay flat Custom cover, 8.5X11 custom cover, 8.5X11 Lay flat Window cover, 8.5X11 Window cover, 12×12 book, 8X8 book, 6X8 books including various small size books.

Cards: You can customize your cards at Walgreens by adding photos. The various cards available are Birthday cards, baby or kids cards, thank you cards, magnet cards, seal and send cards, mail for me cards, etc.

Stationary: Apart from cards, you can even personalize your stationery items, which include notecards, address labels, kids' name labels, etc.

Calendars: You can get your photos edited and printed on a Calendar at Walgreens. The various types and sizes of calendars customized at Walgreens are 8.5X11 wall calendars, 4X8 desktop calendars, Wood Easel calendars, 9X12 premium wall calendars, calendar posters, etc.

Canvas and Decor: Walgreens offers you this amazing service of providing photo canvas and various decor items with customized photos on them. It includes canvas prints, Custom floating frames, Premium wood panels, Acrylic photo blocks, tile pix, metal panels, photo magnets, wood magnet sets, framed magnet sets, etc. which you can use to decorate your place.

In addition to the above services, the other things that you can get printed and customized at Walgreens are, Drinkware, Home Accents, Pillows and blankets, posters ornaments, bags, and apparel, even you can get customized prints on the toys. Walgreens is one such place that can help you get an amazing customized gift for your loved ones with good memories printed on it.

What Is the Process to Use the Scanning Services at Walgreens?

Photo scanning service is available at the Photo kiosk counter at Walgreens. Once you locate this counter, follow the steps below to complete your scanning process

Once you find the Photo Kiosk, you can see a little drawer under the Kiosk screen where a scanner is present. Pull out this drawer and place your image facing the downward direction.

Just press the scan button to get a preview of the image.

Take a close look at the preview and analyze whether the orientation is correct or not and adjust the photo accordingly to scan again for a better preview.

After scanning, you have to select the size of the photo in which you want to view the photo. If you don’t select the size, it will take 4X6 automatically.

Once you select the size, you can edit it by adjusting the brightness, contrast, and color saturation of the scanned photo.

When you are done with editing, you can cut off the unwanted edges by cropping it.

After all the editing and changes, just save the scanned photo.

You can use this scanned copy to either get the photo print or you can even get it saved on the CD.

What Is the Cost of Getting Your Printing and Scanning Services Done at Walgreens?

Walgreen offers free photo scanning services to its customers. But after scanning, you either have to print it in the desired size or get it burned on a CD. Though scanning is free, you have to pay for printing and saving the scanned photo on the CD.

Printing A Scanned Photo

The default or the standard size to print is 4X6, which will cost you $0.37 for a single print. If you print up to 74 photos of 4X6 size, you will be charged $0.37, but if you want more than 74 copies, you will be charged $0.27 per photo. So, If you want to print photos in bulk, then it can save you a few bucks. The cost for different sizes of photo prints is mentioned below

4X4 print – $0.39 per photo

4X5.3 print – $0.37 each for up to 74 copies, for 74+ copies – $0.27 each print

5X7 print – $2.99 per photo

8X8 print – $3.99 per photo

8X10 print – $3.99 per photo

Walgreens offers the same prices for same-day pick up as well as for shipping it to you. It may be shipped within 1-3 business days to your given address. Additionally, you can also print the photos in larger sizes, whose prices will vary accordingly.

Saving Scanned Photo On CD

If you want to burn photos on CD, then you will have to pay $3.99 for the CD. In one CD you can store up to 999 photos after scanning.

Is There a Limit to How Many Photos One Can Scan at Walgreens?

At Walgreens, there is a limit on scanning photos at the Photo Kiosk. Scanning photos at Walgreens is free and in one go you can scan a maximum of 24 photos on the Photo Kiosk.

Can You Use a Photo Kiosk To Scan And Upload Photo Onto a USB Drive, a DVD, or Other Storage Devices?

At Walgreens, you can either print the scanned photocopies or burn them to a CD. Apart from this, you can’t use the Photo Kiosk to transfer or upload it on different devices such as USB drives, DVDs, etc. by yourself.

Additionally, the employees at Walgreens may help you upload it on certain devices if they are not busy at the store.

Can You Edit Photos Once They Are Scanned?

Once you scan the photo and are satisfied with the preview, you can start editing the photo by adjusting the brightness, contrast, color saturation, etc. Additionally, you can also remove the unwanted edges of the scanned photo by cropping it.

What Can You Do to Get the Best Results While Scanning Photos at Walgreens?

While you may get a good preview of the scanned copies at Walgreens, you can follow the instructions below to improve the quality of the scanned photo.

The smudges present on the scanner glass may appear in your preview. To avoid such spots on your photo preview, clean the glass using a microfiber cloth, by borrowing it from the store.

You must stick to the default 4X6 size, to get the best quality of the photo. A larger size may lead to poor photo quality.

If you are not good at editing, just use the auto-fix setting and let the system adjust the brightness, contrast, and color saturation.

Conclusion

Walgreens offers a number of products under the Photo services as of 2022, where you can scan and upload old photos to create a copy of the old photos at Walgreens. You can either opt for the print that will cost you $0.37 for a 4X6 print or burn out the photo in a CD by paying $3.99. You can use this CD to save up to 999 photos. The scanning service is free at Walgreen with a limit of 24 photos per session

Additionally, you can find information on the prices of various sizes of prints in addition to the process of scanning photos at Walgreens. furthermore, you can also edit the scanned photos either manually or can use the auto-fixing feature of the photo kiosk. On top of that, you can go through some tips that may help you get better-quality scanned copies.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

