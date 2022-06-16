As far as I know, there is nobody that doesn’t like pizza. If you know somebody like that, then take them to a doctor and get their brain checked. The number of pizzerias in the United States is so many that, it is basically impossible to get an accurate count. I believe there isn’t an American who didn’t taste a pizza at least once in their life. There are multiple famous Pizza restaurants that you can order from. Even Costco sells pizza at its food courts. The many pizzas options they offer, in addition to their tasty pizza tomato sauce and melting cheese, make it many people’s favorite. But what if you are either too lazy or too busy to go and get the pizza. Can you order pizza online from Costco? That’s what you’ll get to know in this article.

We all know that Costco is the largest and most popular Warehouse club in the United States. The giant collection of products they offer at its stores, that too at discount rates, makes it one of the most sought retailers for people. You can right now visit your local Costco and will be able to find almost anything you want. But not many people know that Costco also have food courts that sell some of the best food you can get. They are also known for giving out some of the most gigantic pizzas than any other major pizzeria chains in this country.

If you get a hankering for pizza, then you should definitely try it at Costco. But you may not be in the position or mood to get the pizza from the store yourself. So, Can you order pizza online from Costco? That’s the question you’ll find the answer to in this article.

Can You Order Costco’s Pizza Online?

No, you cannot order Pizza online from Costco in any of the states. If you want to eat Costco’s pizza, then you’ll have to visit its food court yourself to get one. As there’s no delivery provision for pizzas from Costco, you can’t order them online. But you can order the pizza from the phone and go pick it up yourself when they are done making it. So, if you want to get a Pizza, pick up your phone and start dialing. At least it is better than standing in line and also allows you to skip all the waiting time.

How to Order Pizza From the Phone?

You can just order the pizza through the phone and go pick it up when it’s done. Costco refers to this as the “Call in order”. There is no particular mobile number that you need to call. Just call your nearest Costco store’s food court and place the order. Tell them the type of pizza and give your cooking instructions. While they are making it, you can finish some chores you have or continue shopping at Costco and pick it up when it’s done. This method will save you a lot of time. Of course, the home delivery option would have been way more convenient, but unfortunately, as they don’t do delivery, you have to settle for the next best option. Here’s the process for picking up your Pizza at Costco.

Call your local Costco food court number after finding the number from the Costco store locator interface.

State your order and give the instructions or preference for the pizza to the Costco food court employee.

Make sure to order the pizza at least 15 minutes before you plan to visit the store.

Once you go to the store, state your name and the staff will hand you over the pizza.

Pay the bill, take the pizza wherever you want, and enjoy it.

By following the above process, you’ll be able to order pizza using the phone. This is actually an old-fashioned way to order pizza. As Costco isn’t some restaurant, all its delivery partners are made to deliver all other products and goods that the Warehouse club retailer sells.

What Are the Most Sought-after Pizzas at Costco?

Now, one may wonder, why do people love ordering from Costco despite not providing a delivery option? Well, the answer to that is simple. They offer such tasty and large pizzas at affordable rates that it is hard for people to not make the trip and buy them. Now, there may not be many pizza options, but they sell larges size pizzas at a lower cost than other pizzerias. Here are the top 3 pizza choices for most Costco Pizza enthusiasts.

Mozzarella Cheese Pizza

This is the most common and also the most sold Pizza choice, not only at Costco, but at many other pizza restaurants. The tender fatty taste of the mozzarella with its elastic texture just water your mouth. The aromatic pizza sauce and crispy crust just amplify that feeling. You can also top it with black olives, bell peppers, etc. to make it more flavorful.

Pepperoni Pizza

Now, who doesn’t love pepperoni pizza? Only the brain-dead people, if you ask me. The seasoned salami, made with a combination of beef and pork, makes it a delicious form of a meat option. The Costco food court sells this at a cheap cost of just $10 buck for a whole 18-inch pizza, while other pizzeria chains take a minimum of $15. If you ever want this pizza, then just order it without thinking much. I guarantee that you won’t regret it.

Customized Pizza

There is no argument that each person has his own tastes, some may like one option that another one hates. So, the pizza preferences are subjective and different for each person. You can choose your own cheese and toppings for your pizza and device for yourself what you like. Here’s a list of cheeses and toppings that Costco offers.

Types of Cheese

Low-Fat cheese

Mozzarella

provolone

You can choose any of the 3 kinds of cheese, or even all 3 combined for your pizza. As per your tastes and preferences, Costco food court staff will make it.

Types of Toppings

Bell Peppers

Red Onion

Mushrooms

Pepperoni

Black Olives

Italian Sausage

You can choose any or all of these toppings for your pizza. I, personally, love black olives, so I make sure they drown my pizza with black olives until they start to question my sanity. But each on his own, you can choose whatever toppings you like and make your taste buds dance with pleasure.

What’s the Price of a Costco Pizza?

One slice of pizza at Costco is $1.99, while a whole pizza costs $9.95. These are very low prices than what you get in mainstream pizzerias. You can have any toppings you want, which I have listed above, and the price will not change. They have the best quality-to-price ratio than any other pizza chain. This is why is the 14th largest pizza chain, even though pizza is not its main trade.

What Are Some Other Items You Can Get at Costco Food Court?

If you are not a big fan of pizza, no problem! Costco offers many other items at its food courts. You can get all those items at a much lower price than in other places. If you don’t give any attention to your calorie intake, you can merrily hop to your nearest Costco and fill your stomach with just 2 bucks. Here’s a list of items that are on Costco’s menu.

All Beef Hot Dog or Polish

Chicken Bake

Hot Turkey and Provolone Sandwich

BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich

Chicken Caesar Salad

Berry Smoothie

Latte/ Mocha Freeze

Nonfat Yogurt

Hand-Dipped Ice Cream Bar

Twisted Churro

These are just some of the items I’ve listed from the menu. But you get the general idea of what you can get there. The menu usually varies in each store, so visit your local Costco to know what is available and what’s not.

What Are Some Other Pizzerias That Offer Home Delivery?

Although Costco doesn’t deliver pizzas, there are other stores or restaurants that deliver pizza to your home. If going to a Costco location and getting pizza is not an option for you, then you can order pizzas from any of these locations.

Domino’s

Pizza Hut

Papa Jones

Marco’s

Round Table Pizza

I’m sure that I haven’t mentioned many famous pizza chains and restaurants that deliver pizzas to your home. But these are the most famous and well-known pizza chains that deliver to your home. In case you want to have Pizza delivered to you, give the above options a try.

Conclusion

It’s unfortunate that Costco doesn’t deliver pizzas. I’m sure if they do, then their pizza sales will increase dramatically. The quality and price ratio they have for pizzas make it one of the most sought-after pizza restaurants in the United States. There are other mainstream pizza chains also, but none sell them at prices as Costco does. You have the option of asking for a single slice which cost $1.99 and the whole pizza is $9.95. You’ll be able to find the Costco food courts in the Costco warehouse clubs. There are more than 800 Costco locations, and all of them have their own food courts that sell pizzas. They also have many other items on their menu, which are sold at low prices.

Although you cannot have Costco deliver pizza to your home, you can call in through the phone and order your pizza in advance. This way, at least your order will be ready by the time you go there to pick it up. So, the next time you are thinking of getting a Costco pizza, call in advance and go pick it up while it’s still hot and fresh.

FAQs – Can You Order Pizza Online From Costco?

Can you order Costco’s pizza online? No, you cannot order Costco pizza online. If you want to get the pizza, then you’ll have to visit your near Costco’s food store. What kind of toppings does Costco offer on its pizza? There are only a few toppings offered at Costco. They are bell peppers, red onion, mushrooms, pepperoni, black olives, and Italian sausage. What are some other pizza chains that deliver to your home? Although Costco doesn’t deliver pizzas, there are many pizza chains that give the home delivery option. Some of them are Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Papa Jones, Marco’s, Round Table Pizza.