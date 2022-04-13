Customers at any giant retail store enjoy shopping as they get all they need under one roof. But if you don’t need the product anymore or if the product is defective, you tend to return the product. Almost all retail store requires either the original receipt or the alternative proof of purchase to successfully complete the returns. That means you have to handle the receipt with care for future returns. Now, if you have purchased some products from Kohl’s and want to return them, you must be wondering about Kohl’s return policy. And if you have lost the receipt then, you must be worried about whether you can make the returns to the kohl’s without a receipt or not? To have answers to all your queries related to Kohl’s return policy, keep reading the article.

What Is Kohl’s?

Kohl’s is one of the largest department stores with 1100+ stores across the 49 states in the US except for Hawaii. Kohl’s offers its customer a wide range of products that include Clothing, Beauty products, Kids and Toys, Footwear, Furniture and Decor, Home appliances, Electronic items, Jewelry and accessories, bed and bath, etc. So you can get everything from clothing for men, women, and children to home decor items at Kohl’s store. It offers various brands such as Nike, Adidas, Champion, Under Armour, etc. in addition to its own brand including Lauren Conrad, Croft & Barrow, Tek Gear, and Sonoma Goods for Life. Kohl’s has now become the Largest departmental store chain after overtaking its competitor JCPenny who now stands second.

History of Kohl’s

Maxwell Kohl founded the Kohl corporation by opening its first corner grocery store in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in the year 1927. After its great success, it was in the year 1962, when Kohl opened its first department store in Brookfield, Wisconsin. By the year 1992, Kohl’s managed to have 76 stores in the Midwest. Kohl’s first online store was launched in the year 2001 to give it an online presence and access to people across the US. In 2003, Kohl’s opened 28 stores alone in California to offer a coast-to-coast presence to customers across the US. With its tagline ‘Expect Great Things’ Kohl’s has achieved great success by having 1100+stores across the US and a powerful e-commerce platform called Kohls.com.

What Is Kohl’s Return Policy?

To know whether Kohl’s accepts the returns without a receipt, we have to dive into its return policies. So Kohl’s return policy says that you can return any product purchased in-store or online within 180 days from the date of purchase, except for a few products that include premium electronic items, watches, and Sephora products. Kohl’s may ask you for a valid photo ID while returning the products, so make sure you carry one while moving for returns at Kohl’s.

For premium electronic items and watches, the return window is limited to only 30 days from the date of purchase with the original packing and the receipt of purchase. Also, while returning such products, you must make sure to remove all the personal data from the device.

In the case of Sephora beauty products, you can return the products within 60 days of the purchase. Kohl’s accepts the return of such products only if they are in new or gently used condition.

Can You Return Items at Kohl’s if You Have No Receipt?

Kohl’s provides a 180 days return window for almost all its products except a few. Kohl’s accepts the returns with or without the receipt. You may be refunded the full amount if you have the original receipt. But, if you can’t locate your original receipt, the Store representative will try to find it by searching in the order history. If they find your order details, you will be provided with the full return. In case they can’t locate your receipt, they will accept the return of your product as a non-receipted return. In this case, you will be provided with the lowest discounted 13-week sale price for the product in the form of a merchandise credit, which you can use in-store or at Kohls.com.

What Are the Benefits of Kohl’s Charge Card on the Return Policy?

Kohl’s store offers its customers Kohl’s Charge card for free. This card can also be used as a credit card, but only at Kohl’s store or at Kohls.com. This card is beneficial for the people that shop frequently at Kohl’s. The benefits of the Kohl’s card are

You can save 35% on your first purchase with the Kohl’s Charge card.

You get extra saving coupons throughout the year along with a special anniversary coupon every year.

Also, you can combine the Kohl’s charge card discount with Kohl’s cash and rewards.

With kohl’s charge card, you can access your account balance, free online payments and also you can sign up for paperless e-statements.

Kohl’s card provides you access to Kohl’s pay and mobile bill payment.

Spending more than $600 per year at Kohl’s using Kohl’s Charge card will make you Most Valued Customer(MVC).

Most Valued Customers are provided with special offers throughout the year in addition to free shipping of the items.

Also, you get an additional 15% discount when you receive your card in the mail.

The benefit of the Kohl’s card on return policy is that you can easily return the products bought through Kohl’s card without any receipt.

Can You Return the Products Bought at Kohls.com in Store?

Yes, you can return the products bought at Kohls.com, to any of the Kohl’s stores. You just have to print the order invoice for the return of the product and carry it with you to store along with the product. You can access the order invoice by visiting the order history in your Kohl’s account. Certain large products purchased online and delivered by freight can’t be returned to the store.

Additionally, you can also return the product through the mail. Kohl’s doesn’t cover the shipping charge unless your order is missing some items, or you get the defective products. So if you want to return a product, then you have to cover the shipping charges for the order. To return any product online follow the steps below

Login to your Kohl’s account and print the order invoice by visiting the order history.

Carefully pack all the unused items with tags along with the completed return form.

Ship the product to the address mentioned on the return form.

Your refund will be processed within 30 days after they receive the product.

Also, your refund will be initiated in the account used for making the payment at the time of purchase.

Can You Return the Products Purchased in Store Through Mail?

Unfortunately, you can’t return the products purchased in-store through the mail. You have to make the returns by visiting the Customer service desk at the store with or without the receipt within 180 days from the day of purchase.

What Items Can’t Be Returned Without Receipt at Kohl’s?

Though Kohl’s accepts the returns even if they can’t locate the original receipt of the product, there are a few products that can’t be returned if you don’t have the receipt. Premium electronic items and watches are the products that you can’t return without the receipts at the store. If you don’t have the receipt, the store representative will try to track your order from the order history, if they can’t track the details, you can’t return the item at the store. Also, the item must be packed in the original packing with all the accessories for a successful return to the store.

Conclusion

Kohl’s accepts the return of the products without a receipt for most of its products that are returned within 180 days from the days of purchase. Initially, Kohl’s will try to locate the receipt in their order history. If they find the details, you may get a full refund in your original mode of payment at the time of purchase. If your order details are missing, then they accept your return but provide you with the lowest discounted 13-week sale price for the product in the form of a merchandise credit. And If you made the purchase using Kohl’s charge card, you don’t need any receipt to return the product.

You can also return the products bought at Kohls.com to the store by providing the order invoice. The products that can’t be returned without a receipt are premium electronic items and watches.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Can you make returns to Kohl’s without a receipt? Yes, you can make returns to Kohl’s without a receipt within 180 days from the date of purchase. Kohl’s will provide you a full refund if they find your order details in their order history, otherwise, you will be provided with the lowest discounted 13-week sale price for the product in the form of a merchandise credit. What items can’t be returned without receipt at Kohl’s? Premium electronic items and watches can’t be returned without the receipt at Kohl’s if they can’t track your order details in their system. What are the benefits of Kohl’s charge card on the return policy? The benefit of the Kohl’s card on return policy is that you can easily return the products bought through Kohl’s card without providing any receipt. Can you return the products bought at Kohls.com in-store? Yes, you can return the product bought at Kohls.com in-store by providing the product along with the order invoice for the product, which can be accessed through the order history.