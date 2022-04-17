Costco provides its members with a wide range of products and services at its store and online. One of the services that Costco provided at its store was a Photo Center where you had access to prints and enlargements of photos, photo books, Poster prints and boards, etc. But do you know whether these Photo Centers at the Costco store are still operational? If you don’t have any idea about it, then just keep reading the article to know whether you can have a passport photo at the Costco store.

Is Costco Passport Photo Service Available in 2022?

Costco passport photo service is now not available at its store, as all the Photo Centers at the Costco store across the US have been closed since February 14, 2021, due to low demand and high maintenance of the Photo Centers. So now you can’t access the various photo services at the Costco store. Alternatively, you can have a passport photo done at Walmart, Walgreens, CVs, and Target stores.

Though Costco Photo Centers are closed, Costco Photo Printout is the only service available at the online store. Now, you can’t take passport photos at the Costco stores but can get them printed online and delivered to your doorstep.

Why Has Costco Discontinued Its Passport Photo Printing Service?

Costco discontinued its passport photo services by closing all the Costco Photo centers across the US on February 14, 2021. Costco had already started closing its photo center in early 2019, due to declining demand for the photo services. The reason behind the decline of these services is the availability of smartphones with good camera resolution. As people can click their pictures anywhere, anytime, and store them on their phones or computers, their visits to Photo centers had decreased gradually over time. All the other photo services in the store were also shut down for the same reason.

Though Costco shut all the in-store Photo Centers, they do provide photo services online on its website. These services include

Photo Prints

Canvas Prints

Photo Books

Photo Blankets

Acrylic and Metal prints

Digitize Home videos and photos

Photo Mugs

Greeting Cards

Banners

Calendars

Poster Boards

Costco started closing its Photo center in early 2019 and closed all the stores across the US by February 14, 2021.

What Is the Cost of Getting Your Costco Passport-sized Photo?

If you ever visited the Costco photo center and have taken a passport photo, you must be knowing that it charged $5.34 for a passport photo in store. But now, with its online service, you can print a passport photo for just $0.17. All you have to do is upload a good resolution photo taken from your phone or camera at its online service portal with a white background. They will provide you with a digital copy and also ship the printouts to your address.

Additionally, they provide the guarantee of acceptance, if your photo is rejected at any place, you will be provided with a refund of twice the amount you paid.

What Are Some of the Other Retailers That Take Passport-sized Photos?

If you need a passport photo to apply for either passport or any other identification document, there are various other retail stores, and drug stores in addition to the post offices, where you can get your passport photo done. Some of the other retailers that provide the passport photo service are

Walmart

Walgreens

CVS

Target

Additionally, you can access the passport photo services at

FedEx Office

UPS store

What Is the Process to Print Passport Photo Online at Costco?

As Costco has closed all its photo centers, you still can print the passport size photo from its online portal. by following the steps below

Visit the website costcophotocenter.com

Sign in by using your email address and password.

Upload a good resolution photo that you want as a passport photo.

The online Photo center will work on your photo and provide you with a digital photo within few minutes.

They also provide the facility of shipping the passport size photos to your doorstep.

Kindly note the steps provided by the online photo center to take a perfect passport size picture from your phone before uploading it to the online Costco Photo Center.

What Are Some Other Services That Costco Has Discontinued?

Costco has discontinued quite a few service and various products over the past few years. Some of the services that are discontinued at Costco include

Access to Costco food court without membership: Earlier people could access the Costco food courts without any membership but now Costco has discontinued this service. Now only the people with a Costco membership can enjoy food at these courts.

Earlier people could access the Costco food courts without any membership but now Costco has discontinued this service. Now only the people with a Costco membership can enjoy food at these courts. Hand over of Membership card: Prior to lockdown, customers had to hand over their membership cards to the cashier for making payments. Now you don’t have to hand over the card, the cashier will scan it without touching it.

Prior to lockdown, customers had to hand over their membership cards to the cashier for making payments. Now you don’t have to hand over the card, the cashier will scan it without touching it. Eggs that aren’t cage-free : Costco used to sell the eggs that weren’t cage-free, but has now stopped. Costco also revealed that 94% of the eggs sold by them by cage-free and they are striving to make it to 100%.

: Costco used to sell the eggs that weren’t cage-free, but has now stopped. Costco also revealed that 94% of the eggs sold by them by cage-free and they are striving to make it to 100%. Costco-branded cookbooks : If you have Costco cookbooks, just treasure them, as Costco has stopped selling cookbooks. Instead, you can find recipes in the Costco Connection magazine.

: If you have Costco cookbooks, just treasure them, as Costco has stopped selling cookbooks. Instead, you can find recipes in the Costco Connection magazine. Employees loading and unloading your cart: This was one good service provided by Costco where the Employees helped the customers by loading and unloading the carts. Unfortunately, this service has been discontinued at Costco.

What Are Some Other Products That Costco Has Discontinued?

Apart from services, there are certain products that Costco has discontinued selling in its store which are as follows

Polish dogs : As most of the customers liked the all-beef hot dog more than the Polish dog, they discontinued the sale of Polish Dog.

: As most of the customers liked the all-beef hot dog more than the Polish dog, they discontinued the sale of Polish Dog. Roundup : It is a yard supply that is used to kill weeds and grass. The sale of this product was discontinued at Costco after a couple filed a lawsuit stating that it causes cancer.

: It is a yard supply that is used to kill weeds and grass. The sale of this product was discontinued at Costco after a couple filed a lawsuit stating that it causes cancer. Kirkland Signature light beer

Certain foods that were discontinued at Costco include Chocolate soft-serve Cinnamon sugar pretzels Chocolate-dipped ice cream bar Chocolate Frozen Yogurt Kirkland Signature mini peanut butter cups Kirkland Signature frozen four-cheese ravioli Kirkland Signature dark chocolate chips Half-sheet cakes



What Were the Different Sizes of Photos That You Were Allowed to Get Printed at Costco?

Costco offered great photo service at its Photo center that included photo prints as well. Apart from the passport size photos, Costco offered to print all the photo sizes, starting from 4X6 to 20X30. Some popular sizes of the photos that were allowed to be printed at Costco are 4X6, 5X7, 8X8, 8X10, 8X12, 11X14, 12X12, 12X18, 16X20, 20X30. The prices for photo print vary and are different for different sizes. The photo print service on the Costco website starts from $0.11 and will depend upon the size.

Conclusion

Costco has discontinued its passport photo services by closing all the Costco Photo centers across the US since February 14, 2021. The store had started closing the Photo Centers in early 2019 after noticing a significant decline in the use of such services. Further, the use of smartphones with good camera resolution and social media has led to a decrease in demand and the closure of Photo centers at Costco.

Though Costco has shut all the in-store Photo Centers, they do provide photo services online on its website. These online photo services include Photo Prints, Canvas Prints, Photo Books, Photo Blankets, Acrylic and Metal prints, Digitize Home videos and photos, Photo Mugs, Greeting Cards, Banners, Calendars, and Poster Boards.

As Costco has stopped its in-store photo service you can visit Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Target, FedEx, and UPS stores to get a passport photo.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

