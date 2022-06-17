Subway has become the largest ever fast-food chain in history. It has occupied the first position, which had been long held by McDonald’s. The growth of Subway is an extraordinary phenomenon. As of now, Subway restaurants are present in over 44000 locations across the world. Nevertheless, where did it all start? In my opinion, be it any food chain, the success key is always the quality and unique taste it offers. Similarly, it is the same in the case of Subway as well. The bread used at the Subway Restaurants is unique and has a huge fan following.

Here is an interesting trivia about the subway bread. In the year 2020, the Ireland Supreme court ruled out that the Subway Bread cannot be considered bread at all. Bread? Not Bread? Who cares until our taste buds show a green light to them. People have a special love for Subway bread. Therefore, you may be wondering about the question Can you buy Subway Bread. Well, in this article, I will answer this question and other queries related to Subway bread.

How to Buy Subway Bread?

After some research, I found the answer to this question. Unfortunately, I got bad news for you. The Subway sells the bread along with sandwiches only. However, don’t get disappointed because there is a trick up my sleeve. If you order a veggie sandwich and ask the barista to give it without any veggies in it, you will get only bread. This act is in accordance with the Subway policy. Do you need more information regarding buying bread? Well, in that case, continue reading this article.

Why Am I Not Allowed to Buy Subway Bread Outright?

The answer is very simple. If you have to buy anything from Subway, that item should be present on the Subway’s menu. But the bread is not included in the list of items present on the Subway menu. As a result, no customer will be able to buy bread by ordering. However, you can order other dishes that come along with bread, like a Veggie sandwich. Do we have any other way other than buying Veggie Sandwich? Well, there is a way for us to order and buy bread alone. For that, Subway has to come up with a separate SKU number for bread. This will make the bread a purchasable item for customers.

What Are the Types of Bread That Subway Prepare?

In order to diversify the types of sandwiches, the subway came up with different kinds of bread. Hence, Subway prepared a wide variety of bread in a gluten-free facility. I will list some of them here, please take a look at them.

Flatbread

Italian Herb and Cheese

Italian

Multigrain Flatbread

Parmesan Oregano

9-grain Wheat

The thing about Subway bread is that it is never baked in the restaurant. Most of the bread arrives at the restaurant pre-prepared. In order to serve sandwiches with fresh bread, the franchisee-owned restaurants order the bread promptly.

Is It Possible to Find Bread That Is Similar to Subway Bread in Other Stores?

There are a few options that come close to Subway bread. However, none of them recreates the Subway Bread exactly. Still, if you need a bread whose structure, texture, and taste are almost the same, then I would tell you to try Amoroso’s Italian Rolls. Many Subway Bread fans have suggested this as well. This is available at many bakeries. You can buy one from a bakery that is located nearby and give it a try.

Is It Possible to Make a Subway Bread at Home?

Instead of roaming from one food outlet to another, learning to prepare a Subway Bread at home is a better solution. You don’t have to stress much about getting the recipe because there are so many recipes that have been posted online on platforms like YouTube and Webpage. Many Home chefs and foodies are quick enough to replicate the bread and post it on various social media. After taking a look at the aforementioned social platforms and the comments, you can select the specific recipe that you want to try.

Does Subway Serve Fresh Bread?

In the past, Subway was preparing fresh bread every day morning at each restaurant. However, as of now, this is not the case. Currently, the bread is baked outside in a gluten-free facility. Later, the bread pieces are sent to different Subway restaurant locations. This has been the practice of Subway corporation since the year 2021.

All the subway restaurants are supplied with traditional flatbread. In addition to that, multigrain and Italian Base sandwich loaves are also made available at Subway. There are a few other varieties found in the Subway restaurant located in your neighborhood. They are,

Monterey Cheddar

Hearty Italian

9-Grain Honey Oat

Parmesan Oregano

Jalapeno Cheese

Roasted Garlic

Rye and Gluten-free bread

Rosemary and Sea-Salt

In order to check if any of the above bread is available at the subway restaurants located in your neighborhood, you can call them ahead before you set out to the restaurant.

Does Subway Make Fresh Bread?

Similar to Sandwich loaves, the flatbread is prepared outside as well. However, you can trust Subway because Subway has guaranteed that the bread is prepared at the right time so that when a customer purchases, the bread will remains fresh. The flatbread sold at the Subway has its own fan base. Especially, the artisan-style brands are considered one of the best at Subway. If you are planning to make a delicious sandwich, one of Subway’s flatbreads will be your ideal choice.

Is It Possible to Toast Subway Bread?

All the company and franchisee-owned Subway will toast different types of Bread. Most customers want to toast subway because they want to either melt the cheese or have a crunchy bite of the toasted bread. Moreover, the toasting can also help you in preventing the bread from becoming mushy by the time you take it home. In this way, the crunchiness will last longer.

What Are the Lengths of Sandwiches Sold at Subways?

The pieces of bread used for making Sandwiches at Subway are available in two primary sizes. They are six-inch and 12-inch. However, previously, a lawsuit was filed claiming that Subway’s 12-inch bread isn’t really 12 inches (ca. 30 cm). Crazy, isn’t it? Well, this issue may seem silly but if the case turns out to be true it shows that Subway is scamming us and earning thousands of dollars. Currently, I don’t have any leads regarding the lawsuit. If you are more interested in knowing what the judgment was, you can surf the internet and comment below in the article.

Will Subway Sell Its Bread to Its Customers in the Future?

Unfortunately, the possibility of Subway selling bread separately is less. The main factor that is stopping Subway from selling bread as a merchandise product is profits. But, doesn’t selling an extra product increase the profit? Well, the answer is no. It will increase the revenue for sure, however, we cannot be sure if there will be profit. In order to pass the break-even point and start earning profits, thousands of people have to buy the bread from the Subway.

Now here is the question. Are there enough people who will buy the bread alone and create profit? Can we be sure that the sale of bread items will not affect the sale of other Subway products, which gives more profit? Well, we don’t have answers to these questions. What about Subway Corporation? Well, considering their reluctance to sell bread alone shows that they fear the sale would impact their profit margin. However, Subway has not given any official statement regarding this.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

I started this article by answering the question if one can buy Subway bread alone from Subway restaurants. Following this, I explained how to Subway bread alone without any stuffings. In the next section, I enlisted the types of bread that Subway sells and how to find a bread similar to Subway bread in other stores. In case the bread cannot be bought anywhere, the only way is to make it in our home itself. As a result, I have suggested where can one find the Subway bread receipt. Since all the pieces of bread that a Subway Restaurant sells are pre-prepared and delivered to the restaurant, I spoke about the freshness of the bread. Later, I answered a couple of queries. The first query is if Subway toasts the bread at our request and the dimensions of the bread used in making Subway Sandwich. Lastly, I talked about the possibility of Subway selling bread alone in the future.

Final Thoughts

It is sad news for customers who love the specially made Subway bread. I can understand that the corporation is worried about the profit. As a seller and moneymaker, I respect its decision to not sell. However, the corporation should have paved the way for regular customers to buy the bread. Subway should come up with something similar to Starbucks Reward Program. For each purchase, Subway could reward certain digital coins. Later, the customer can use the coins to buy bread alone. In this way, Subway’s sales will increase, and at the same time, loyal customers will get the bread. Starbucks has witnessed success after implementing this program. Hence, Subway can trust and initiate the program for customers. I am sure, this program will justify the loyalty of the Subway customers. I hope Subway considers this option.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Can You Buy Subway Bread

1. What is the maximum length of the Bread at Subway? The length of long pieces of bread used for sandwiches is around 12-inch. 2. Which Sandwich should I buy in order to get pieces of bread alone? You should buy a Veggie Sandwich and ask the staff to remove the Veggie part. In this way, you can get two pieces of bread alone. 3. When did Subway discontinue the sale of bread alone to customers? Until the year 2021, all the Subway stores used to sell bread alone. 4. How to increase the crunchiness of the Subway Bread? You can ask the staff of the Subway to toast your Sandwich. It will increase the crunchiness of Bread found in Subway Sandwiches.