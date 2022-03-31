UPS is one of the top shipping and supply change management companies in the world. They are known for their faster shipping options. The company currently ranks at 35th position in Fortune 500. Many people still get confused between UPS and USPS and let me tell both are different companies. USPS is a postal service that is operated by the US federal government. UPS is a privately held company, so both are completely different companies with similar services.

The internal workings of shipping and receiving items from UPS might seem complex stuff, but it isn’t. Though there are times when things don’t go the way they are meant to, and it does get a bit complex. One such situation is when you cannot print a shipping label for your package. Companies like UPS, provide an option for their customers to print the shipping label from their homes.

There are times when you may not be able to do that. The reason could be anything from your printer not working to you don’t know how to do it. In such situations, you might wonder, can UPS print a label for me? Read along to find the answer to that question and many others.

So, Can UPS Print a Label for Me?

Yes, UPS can print a label for you when you are not able to, regardless of the reason. While many people prefer to do this on their own, there is no harm in letting the professional do the job for you. While the service of printing labels from the UPS side is possible, it isn’t free of cost. A UPS store will most probably charge you a certain fee to do that. That’s the reason many people prefer to do it themselves.

There are two ways to let UPS print the label for you. In one scenario, you can go to the local UPS store and get a label printed from there. Another option for you is to wait at home and let the courier bring the label to you. This is done when the courier comes to your house to pick up the package. Now that the main question is answered, let us learn a little more about this whole thing, starting from the basics.

What is UPS Label?

A UPS label– or any shipping label for that matter– is something that contains all sorts of information about your package. Think of it as an identification card for your package. A shipping label or a UPS label contains the address of source and destination, which is where the package needs to be delivered. Not only that, but the label also contains a barcode, recipient name, address, and a few other shipping/mailing details.

People at UPS scan the barcode on the shipping label at various checkpoints and post offices. This is to update the shipping status in the UPS system and provide updates to the sender and receiver. it is not possible to Ship or mail a package without a proper shipping label for UPS or any mailing/shipping company. The shipping label is essential for both domestic and international shipments.

How Much Does UPS Charge to Print a Label?

I have already mentioned in the earlier part of this article that UPS will charge you for printing a label. Most UPS stores will charge you a fee of $5 for printing a shipping label. Some of you might be wondering why does the companys’ store charge you when you have already paid for the shipping. The answer is simple, do you not pay a business for taking their service?

It’s the same thing, you are just paying a business to provide their service to you. And no business does such things for free unless they are feeling very generous. One major thing you need to know is that there is a difference between UPS and UPS stores. UPS stores are not owned by UPS but are privately owned. Such stores also generate income by selling and printing stuff like labels. Hence they will charge for printing a label.

The only way to avoid this situation is to do it on your own at your house. In case you do not know how to create a shipping label on your own, don’t worry. We got you covered. Check the next section that will help you in this regard.

How to Create a Shipping Label?

While it is not as complex as theoretical physics or organic chemistry, it is still something that’s not something everyone knows. So here are the steps to create a shipping label on your own.

Use our mobile or PC/laptop to login into UPS.com .

. On the top left side, you will notice the “Shipping” option. Click on it once and you will see the “Create a Shipment” option.

Click on the “Create a Shipment” option and enter the information mentioned on the page for your package.

Next, select the required service option for your package.

For the next step, enter all the personal details like your name, address, and “From and To” shipping address.

Then it’s the final step where you have to select the desired mode of payment.

After making the payment, you can print the shipping label.

Make sure that you have a printer at your home and it is connected to your device. The same device that you used to create the shipping label. This procedure works for creating both domestic and international shipping labels. For more intricate details on this, check this UPS shipping support document. Along with that, check this UPS Label document on options when you can’t create a label.

Is It Possible to Print a Shipping Label With a Tracking Number?

Well, it is possible to print a shipping label using the tracking number but it is not so simple. Printing a shipping label from just a tracking number is possible if you have a UPS My Choice account. In case you don’t have one, then create one using the UPS My Choice Sign Up.

Assuming you created the account and are logged in, you will be able to see details of all the packages. Now, look for the package you want with the help of the tracking number. When you find the package crosscheck the tracking number with the shipping label details. Once you are sure that this is it, then you can print the shipping label of that package.

Alternatively, you can also check your “Shipment History” and find the package to print or even reprint the shipping label. There’s more info on this Reprint labels document, so we suggest you check that out as well.

How to Track a UPS Package?

Tracking any package has become so much easier now. All you need is the tracking number from the package, and you can find its current location. UPS has a page where customers can enter their tracking number in the empty field to get the info. Head to this ups.com/track page and enter the tracking number from your shipping label. There’s an option to enter up to 25 tracking numbers at once, but only one in a single line.

Now, you might be in a pickle if you do not have a tracking number or lost it. Don’t worry, there’s a way around that as well. Use the “Track by reference” option from the same page. When you click that option, you will see a popup tab where you have to enter a bunch of info. Do that and you can track the package.

Pros and Cons of Using UPS

Pros

Some amazing delivery options get you a same-day or a next-day delivery.

The prices are pretty great when you want to ship small shipments or lighter stuff for any kind of distance.

Their tracking system is great that provides accurate info for customers and sellers.

Great customer service at UPS stores as they help with many things at affordable prices.

They offer multiple modes of transport for shipments.

A plethora of shipping options for customers

Cons

They charge a bit charge on international shipments, and sometimes there are also surcharges when shipping heavy packages.

UPS doesn’t offer free package pickup. On the bright side, the prices are cheaper than FedEx.

There is no delivery of packages on Saturdays but is possible if you pay extra.

Wrapping Up

Since we found many questions on the internet asking, “can UPS print a label for me for free?” we decided to write this article. Shipping labels are possible to print from phones, laptops, PC, and iPads. This is as long as you log into your UPS account. The produce for printing shipping labels is broken down into simple steps in the article. Read the entire article to find useful info on UPS.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Can UPS print a label for me for free? Well, yes, UPS can print a label for you but not for free. Most UPS stores charge $5 for that, sometimes less. Does UPS print label in a store near me? Printing labels is possible online as well in their offline stores. Can UPS print a label for me from my phone? You can print a label from your phone, but can UPS print a label for me from my phone? No, UPS will do that in their stores for you. Can UPS print the label from a tracking number? Yes, UPS print the label from a tracking number.