The American singer, Bret Michaels is one of the most known figures in the music industry. He was born in Butler, Pennsylvania, and started his career in music back in 1983. He is most famous as the lead singer of the rock group “Poison”. So far the rock band has sold more than 50 million records around the globe of which 15 million were sold in the United States alone.

Some most notable works of Bret Michaels and his group are Every Rose Has Its Thorn, A Letter from Death Row, Freedom of Sound, etc. During his musical career, Bret Michaels also embarked as a solo artist and went on to release a few musical works. He released the albums Songs of Life, Freedom of Sound, Custom Built, and Jammin’ with Friends.

Aside from this, Bret Michaels has also graced movies and television shows as well. He has appeared in movies like In God’s Hands, American Pie Presents: The Book of Love, etc. Michaels is also credited to appear in numerous television shows like Nashville Star, Rock of Love, Pawn Stars, Sharknado 5, The Masked Singer, Yes, Dear, and many more. Let’s explore what is Bret Michaels net worth, how old is Bret Michaels, Bret Michaels’s earnings, Bret Michaels’s controversies, how much does Bret Michaels make? Bret Michaels’s career beginnings, and much more.

What is Bret Michaels Worth?

According to our sources, the American singer Bret Michaels net worth is $14 million as of this year. Bret Michaels made a fortune from his music career. In addition to this, he also worked as a part-time actor and also ventured into producing and directing movies and television shows. He has earned a Teen Choice Award nomination in 2010. Before this in 2008, he lifted the BMI Cable Award for his work in “Rock of Love with Bret Michaels”. He and his Poison members have released 7 studios, 7 compilations, and 4 live albums so far. The group has 10 video albums in their credit and as a solo artist, Bret Michaels has released 4 albums. in addition to this, he has released 4 compilation albums, 2 extended plays (EP), and 26 single songs. Let’s have a look at how much does Bret Michaels make?

How Much Does Bret Michaels Make?

The annual takings of the Poison group member, Bret Michaels are recorded to be at least $2.85 million. He picks most of his money from record sales as a Poison member & solo entertainer, performing live albums & concerts, merchandise sales, musical tours, digital streaming, royalties, etc. Also, the singer makes money from his business ventures, brand promotions, and his director & producing works. Bret Michaels also makes ample cash from his social media handles such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, etc. It is estimated that Michaels makes between $230k to $250k a month from various fields. Bret Michaels’s weekly income is recorded to be around $50k to $55k. Check out Bret Michaels’s earnings in the following section.

Bret Michaels Earnings

Michaels and his group released their first album titled “Look What the Cat Dragged In” in May 1986. Look What the Cat Dragged In went on to earn platinum certification in the United States and Canada. In the United Kingdom, it earned a silver certification. The estimated takings of Bret Michaels and his group are reckoned to be over $3.16 million. In 1988, the band released their second album titled “Open Up and Say…Ahh!”. This album proved to be a bigger hit than its predecessor and earned 5 platinum certifications from RIAA. Not only this but this album is considered to be the greatest work of Poison until now.

Back in that time, the band reportedly earned profits of more than $5.5 million, which is around $13.79 million today. In the following year, Poison released a video album “Sight for Sore Ears” and the revenue generated from the video album was around $55k. Then in 1990 “Flesh & Blood” was released and Bret’s earnings from the album are assumed to be $3.4 million. After this, Poison released a live album titled “Swallow This Live” and a video album titled “Flesh, Blood, & Videotape” in the year 1991.

The former album recorded $500k in profits and the latter generated revenue of $50k. Poison released “Native Tongue” in 1993 which won a gold certification from the RIAA. Bret Michaels reportedly took home $500k from the album sales. Three years later, the band released an album consisting of their greatest hits from the period 1986 to 1996 and thus the title “Poison’s Greatest Hits: 1986-1996”. The album went on to become a massive success bringing in over $2.1 million into Bret Michaels’s pockets.

Later Release and Earnings

In 2000, Poison made not one but two releases, a live album, and a studio album. The live album “Power to the People” was a moderate hit and earned a gold certification. The revenue generated from the album sales was somewhere around $500k. On the other hand, “Crack a Smile…and More!” was a disappointment, doing business for $20k in the first week of its release. In the following year, the musical group released a compilation album and earned around $50k each.

Then Poison released another compilation album that did a business of greater than $500k. And in 2007, the rock band released the album “Poison’d”. Poison’d was an enormous hit, and it generated a revenue of a jaw-dropping $21 million. Later in the following year, Bret Michaels and his friends released a live album titled “Live, Raw, & Uncut”. This live album also proved to be a huge success, and the rock band reportedly earned more than $2.4 million from it.

How Much Does Bret Michaels Make Per Show?

Now that you have read that Bret Michaels and his group make plenty of money through live concerts and performances. According to our reports, Bret Michaels reportedly charges a fee of $150k for making guest appearances (in movies, television shows, or events), commercials, etc. Bret is reported to earn up to $300k per performance during his live albums and musical tours. However, these are not the exact figures and the amount may change depending on the event and venue.

Other Earnings

Bret Michaels also makes money from his business ventures. He is one of the partners of a clothing and accessories line for pets called “PetSmart”. This brand is a pet store chain that has outlets across the United States with over 1650 stores. PetSmart sells pet-related products such as pet food, supplies, grooming accessories, clothes, and much more. It was started back in August 1986, and Bret Michaels came aboard as one of the partners in 2010. Though Bret Michaels’s earnings from PetSmart have not been made public, we assume that he makes plenty of cash from it.

The singer also runs a YouTube channel, which was created back in 2008. Bret Michaels currently has more than 33.5k subscribers and 12 million lifetime views. The earnings from this channel are predicted to be up to $2.8k a year. With average monthly views of 60k, Bret Michaels’s channel generates revenue between $14 to $230 every month. You will be surprised to know that this channel operates under the YouTube nonprofit program.

On the other hand, Bret Michaels has more than 355.6k followers on Instagram. Roughly his channel grows by 115 new followers a day. through brand sponsorships and paid endorsements, Bret Michaels can make up to $35 from a paid Instagram story. And for a paid photo promotion, Bret Michaels reportedly makes around $52 to $69 per post. As for a sponsored video, brands or companies pay Bret Michaels up to $139 per post.

Bret Michaels Real Estate

Michaels has made many real estate purchases during his career. Back in the year 2006, Bret Michaels took over a 5-acre land in Scottsdale, Arizona. As per reports, the home occupies a 6,300 square feet area, and the singer reportedly paid over $2.2 million for it. Bret Michaels’s Scottsdale home has 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms. It also has many luxurious features such as a theater, bar, kitchen, swimming pool, park, and much more. After nearly a decade i.e, in 2014, the singer bought a home in Calabasas, California, that sits on a 6,700 square foot space.

The estimated price that Bret paid for the home is $3.05 million and in the following year, he listed the place for sale. The asking price of the home was around $3.64 million, and it eventually went for $3.4 million in 2016. Then in the same year, the singer bought a 2.6-acre land that features a 6,680 square feet house. As per reports, Bret Michaels paid over $3.49 million for the home, and it has several amenities. Later in 2020, Bret Michaels put the place for sale for a whopping $4.5 million.

Bret Michaels Early Life

The American singer, Bret Michaels was born to Marjorie Sychak and Wally Sychak. Wally and Majorie welcomed their son on the 15th of March 1963 in North Pittsburgh, Butler, Pennsylvania, United States, and named him Bret Michael Sychak. Bret Michaels completed high school at Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School. Around the age of 6 years, it was found that Bret Michaels has Type 1 diabetes. Bret started pursuing his music career in his teens and later formed a musical band called “Poison” with his friends. Bret later professionally changed his name to Bret Michaels removing “Sychak” from his name.

Bret Michaels Personal Life

Michaels was doing a reality show titled “Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It” and during one of its episodes, he asked for his longtime partner, Kristi Lynn Gibson’s hand for marriage. According to records, Bret Michaels and Kristi Lynn’s dating history goes decades back. It is said that the pair dated each other for more than 16 years (on/off relationship). Finally, in 2012, Bret and Kristi went their separate ways. During their 16-year relationship, the pair produced two daughters. Bret’s first child, Raine Elizabeth was born in May 2000 and his second daughter, Jorja Bleu was born in May 2005. Aside from Kristi, Bret Michaels also dated the famous actress, Pamela Anderson.

Back in June 2009, Bret Michaels suffered from a serious injury at the Tony Awards. He collided with a descending set and suffered a serious life-threatening injury. As a result, Bret Michaels filed a case against Tony Awards and CBS. Eventually, both parties came to an undisclosed settlement in May 2012.

Conclusion

Bret Michaels has recorded numerous songs throughout his career both as a solo artist and band member. In addition to this, Bret has made numerous appearances on television shows and movies. The singer is now 59 years old, and he is still entertaining people with his musical talent.

Frequently Asked Questions About Bret Michaels

1. What is Bret Michaels worth? A. The American singer, Bret Michaels net worth is around $14 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Bret Michaels? A. Bret Michaels was born in March 1963 in Butler, United States, and he is currently 59 years old. 3. How many children does the American singer, Bret Michaels has? A. Bret Michaels has fathered two daughters with his former girlfriend, Kristi Lynn Gibson. Kristi and Bret dated each other for over 16 years and during this period welcomed 2 children namely, Raine Elizabeth and Jorja Bleu. 4. What is the height of the Poison member, Bret Michaels? A. The lead singer of Poison Bret Michaels is reported to stand 5 feet and 9 inches.