While it is fascinating to know that celebrities just keep piling on their fortune as long as they are in the industry, there are a few of them who experience a declining wealth for various personal struggles. Brendon Fraser who is not new to the entertainment world is one of those unfortunate ones. He is the Canadian-American film star, and producer who is popularly known for starring in the film “Mummy” and its sequels. But soon after, he disappeared from showbiz. During the peak time of his career, he was worth more than $45 million. However, as of today, Brendan Fraser net worth is estimated between $20 and $25 million.

Brendon has had an extremely successful career since the 1990s, and he amassed most of his fortune from then. He has been a part of some very popular movies of the time like “George of the Jungle”, “‘Looney Tunes: Back in Action”, “Journey to the Center of the Earth”, “The Mummy trilogy”, “Dudley Do-Right” and many more. Looking at his IMDb records shows that the actor has got close to 70 acting credits attached to his name. This means he has earned at least one credit every year since the time he entered the industry.

So why did Brendan disappear from Hollywood after the success of the Mummy franchise? Well, as many people assume, he wasn’t really barred or has retired from movies. This article will cover more about this actor, how old is Brendan Fraser, how much does Brendan Fraser makes, his career, and more.

What is Brendan Fraser worth? Brendan Fraser net worth isn’t too low per se. But given the personal struggles and health situation, his bank balance currently has drastically reduced to what he used to enjoy during the peak of his career. If you ask what is Brendan Fraser worth now, he has an estimated wealth of $25 million at present. Let’s delve into how much does Brendan Fraser make now vs what he used to earn before, where did he earn all the cash from.

Brendan Fraser Net Worth and Earnings

The “Mummy” actor had a thriving career during the ’90s and until the early 2000s. A talented actor, Brendan is known for acting in different types of movies like horror, thriller, comedy, and fictional movies. With so many high-grossing movies, it is safe to say that he has amassed the majority of his fortune from his acting career. Starting from 1994, for the movie “The Scout”, the actor took home a salary of $1.5 million. Brendan received a paycheck of $4 million from the movies “Dudley Do-Right” and “The Mummy” in 1999.

Later in 2000, his movie “Bedazzled” was again a hit, and he reportedly took home around $10 million adding significantly to what is Brendan Fraser worth today. After this, he went on to take up roles in the sequels of “The Mummy” for which he received even bigger paychecks. For “The Mummy Returns” released in 2001, he pulled in $12.5 million. On the other hand, from the 2008 “Mummy” he raked in $14 million. All these movies cumulatively came up to around $45 million which helped in elevating Brendan Fraser Net Worth in a big way.

In addition to his income from the film, he also had a very successful television career. Even though there isn’t a lot of information about exactly how much he earned from each small screen show. However, it significantly contributed to increasing Brendan Fraser net worth during the height of his career.

What Happened to Brendan Fraser

The actor’s flourishing career came down because of several reasons. One of the main reasons was the negative impact on his health while working on the Mummy franchise. The various stunts that the actor had to perform took a toll on his health. His treatments involved several surgeries over the period of seven years. It included a series of back surgeries, a knee replacement, and even vocal cord surgery. all these kept him away from showbiz for several years. However, he slowly started taking up fewer roles with fewer or no action scenes involved. This also meant lower paychecks, obviously.

Another major reason that the actor suspects to be the reason for his diminishing career was him speaking out about the sexual assault that he had faced in 2003. Brendan was assaulted by Philip Berk who was the President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 2003. Revealing this information might have hampered his otherwise prospective career prominently.

How Much Does Brendan Fraser Make Today

Brendan reportedly makes close to $300,000 a month and roughly around $3.6 million a year. This includes an earning of $26,000 from an investment, but he has a lot of expenses as a result of the divorce and related court cases. In fact, his alimony, child support, and professional expenses together exceed his earnings per month. He had requested the judge during his 2013 court session to reduce these payments as he was giving up more than $87,000. This is a lot of expenses considering his current financial situation.

The actor’s monthly expenditure includes an alimony sum of $50,000 and $25,000 for child support per month. In addition to that, $34,000 goes for the income tax, around $25,000 to $30,000 goes into other expenditures like lawyer fees, insurance, mortgage, bills, family expenses, and more. According to the terms of the divorce, his alimony expenses will be reduced only if his annual income goes down below $3 million which was not the case at the time he had requested for consideration.

Now that you know the financial aspects and Brendan Fraser net worth, here is an insight into his childhood life, biographic overview, and how old is Brendan Fraser.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Brendan James Fraser Celebrated Name Brendan Fraser Date of Birth December 3, 1968 Age 53 years Place of Birth Indianapolis, Indiana Parents Mother: Carol Fraser,

Father: Peter Fraser Spouse Afton Smith (m. 1998 –2008) Children Griffin Arthur Fraser, Holden Fletcher Fraser and Leland Francis Fraser Profession Actor, Voice Actor, Executive Producer Net Worth $20 to $25 million

Brendan James Fraser or better known by Brendan Fraser was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Canadian parents, Carol Frazer and Peter Frazer. How old is Brendan Fraser now? Born on December 3, 1968, the “Encino Man” actor will be 54 years old as of 2022. There’s a discrepancy in the details about what his father worked as. While some sources say that Brendon’s father was a journalist, some sources say that he was a foreign service officer. His mother was a sales professional doing counseling. Also, one of his uncles brought in a gold medal for Canada during the 1952 Olympics.

The actor is the youngest in the family and grew up with three older siblings – Regan, Kevin, and Sean. They lived in many places during his childhood like Canada, Washington, California, Netherlands, and Switzerland. Frazer has had dual citizenship in Canada and the US, so he used to be in the States for some time and then moved to live in Canada. being of mixed ancestry, Brendan can speak French very well.

Brendan’s schooling and education as a child was also spread across different schools because they moved around different countries and cities. He started going to a boarding school in Canada, Toronto’s Upper Canada College. In 1990, the actor completed his graduation from the Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle. He wanted to pursue acting from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, but it didn’t happen. Instead, he got a chance to act in a minor role in a movie called “Dogfight” and he continued in Hollywood from then on.

Career

Film Career adding to Brendan Fraser net worth

While the actor made his film debut in 1991 with “Dogfight”, he made his first appearance on television in 1998 with “America’s Most Wanted” where he was a friend of the victim. Soon after his debut film, he was able to bag the lead role in 1992 in the film “Encino Man”. He acted alongside Sean Astin and Pauly Shore. After that, he went on to do several hit films for the next few years like “The Scout”, “In the Army Now”, “Airheads” and more. He got another break in 1997 with his movie “George of the Jungle” where he played the title character. This movie grossed more than $170 million at the box office collection.

The “George of the Jungle” success led way for several other blockbuster hits during the late ’90s and early 2000s. The list includes “Gods and Monsters”, “Dudley Do-Right”, “The Mummy”, and later its sequels, “The Mummy Returns” and “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor”. All the movies during this time, especially the three Mummy films have significantly uplifted the bank balance leading to what is Brendan Fraser worth. One of the other prominent works of Fraser was his main character as a “The Passion of Darkly Noon” in 1995 and a year later “The Twilight of the Golds”.

Brendan followed these with more movies from 2000 to 2014 before he slowed down and then took a break from work. Some of his work during this time include “Bedazzled”, “Looney Tunes: Back in Action”, Journey to the Center of the Earth” among many others.

Television Career contributing to Brendan Fraser net worth

In addition to the huge list of movies that have made him so famous and added credits to his name, Brendan has made several television appearances as well. After appearing in “The Simpsons”, he was a part of “King of the Hill” between 2000 and 2005. Some other popular series that he has been involved in were – “Scrubs” which was aired from 2002 to 2004 and “The Affair” in 2016. He was last seen in “Professionals”, a sitcom with 10 episodes, playing the role of a billionaire.

Other Ventures Building on Brendan Fraser Net Worth

In addition to his acting career, Brendan Fraser has also done voice acting and given on-stage performances where he excelled too. Although he is lesser-known in these areas, it cannot be ignored when it comes to people asking how much does Brendan Fraser make or has made. He gave his voice for the character “Robotman” in the 2018 movie “Titans” and in 2019 “Doom Control”. He has earned huge success backed by a massive amount of positive reviews for his exceptional performance on stage.

Brendan has also exhibited his talent as an accomplished producer in films like “The Last Time” in 2006, “Furry Vengeance” released in 2010, “Journey to the Center of the Earth” and more. The last one was able to make over $244 million at the box office collection.

Awards and Achievements

Brendan Fraser has earned many awards and recognition throughout his career. For his movie “Crush” he bagged several awards alongside his other fellow actors. They include “Screen Actors Guild Award”, a “Hollywood Film Festival Award”, a “Gold Derby Award” and “Broadcast Film Critics Association award”. In addition to that, the actor received a star in 2006 Canada’s Walk of Fame. Earlier in his career, Brendan won the “Golden Space Needle Award” for his 1997 film “Still Breathing”. He also bagged the Online Film and Television Association Award for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

Personal Life

Brendan got married to Afton Smith, the well-known actress on 27 September 1998. The couple has three sons together – Griffin, Holden, and Leland. In 2008, two years after their third child was born, they decided to part their ways. Following his divorce and consequently the alimony and child care expenses every month, his net worth significantly came down.

Wrapping up

Brendan Fraser was one of the best actors of Hollywood who charmed his audiences with his graceful on-screen presence and excellent acting skills. Some of his films like the “Mummy franchise”, “Dudley Do-Right” and many others like these have made a mark in the industry by becoming mega hits. Brendan Fraser net worth today is $25 million and most of his wealth is the result of his career prior to 2014 when it was in full swing. In recent years, he isn’t seen much in the movies and shows for the reasons that we have covered in the article. But the actor hasn’t given up nor has he retired yet. Also, despite everything, he will still remain to be one of the great actors of Hollywood.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Brendan Fraser worth? Brendan Fraser net worth is estimated to be between $20 to $25 million currently. He has accrued most of the wealth from his acting career and some as an executive producer. How old is Brendan Fraser? Born on December 3, 1968, Brendan is 53 years old. How much does Brendan Fraser make? Brendan reportedly makes around $3.6 million in a year considering his recent career situations. Where does Brendan Fraser live? There aren’t many details about where exactly Brendan lives now. But the actor reportedly spends time in both US and Canada switching between the countries. Brendan’s former house was a 3,948 sq. ft mansion located in Beverly Hills, California. Brendan and his ex-wife had bough it for $675,000 and later sold it at a price of $3 million before they got divorced.