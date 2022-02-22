Robert Pickering Burnham, who is well-known as Bo Burnham, has become a popular name in most American households after the break of his musical comedy “Inside” in 2021. Burnham has made significant contributions in the entertainment realm through stand-up comedy, music, acting, and film direction. Although he is mainly a comedian by profession, Bo Burnham is a crowd-pleasing personality who has won many fans through his acting and music skills as well. Currently, Bo Burnham net worth is estimated to be close to $4 million.

Many might have heard of Bo’s music through his latest comedy film called “Inside”, but the comedian had actually started writing songs and creating music right from when he was 16 years old. Jump-starting his career quite early, Burnham ascended to the top by posting his videos on YouTube. Soon he became a YouTube star with a huge fan base who would love to listen to his parodic musical comedy. At the age of 19, that is in 2009, Burnham released his debut album through “Comedy Central Records”. The show was well-received by the audiences and other professionals in the comedy segment of the industry. Since then, he kept the pace up and entertained the public with back-to-back shows and albums.

In this posting, you will learn about Bo Burnham net worth, his short biography, how tall is Bo Burnham, his professional life, and a few more interesting facts about the comedian. Let’s get to know him without any more delay.

Bo Burnham Net Worth, Early Life, Age, Height, Career, and Personal Life:

Bo Burnham, who has explored his talent in music has successfully risen as a songwriter and rapper other than being a professional stand-up comedian and actor. For all of his fans who are curious to know more about how much is Bo Burnham new balance deal worth, we are here to give you the details. According to Bo Burnham Net Worth 2021 and 2022 reports, the “Inside” actor has a cumulative wealth of around $4 million. Where did all this money come from?

As mentioned earlier, Burnham’s early start in his career in 2006 as a YouTuber brought him a lot of fame and following. He would frequently post videos on YouTube that earned him a staggering viewership count of over 530 million by the end of 2021. The number is also posted in a few Bo Burnham Net Worth 2021 blogs online. It goes without saying that this has significantly reckoned up to the total wealth of what the comedian has currently.

While the exact figure of his annual salary is unknown, or it might just be variable depending on the shows and projects he takes up, the main source of his income has been from the comedy specials, music, and his acting career. Bo’s directorial career has also got him some solid recognition, and big paychecks adding credits to his name. For a 31-year-old individual, the comedian has achieved a lot more glories than many other comparable professionals in the industry. Now that you have a fair idea about Bo Burnham net worth and a glimpse of his success story, you might be interested to know a bit about his background. Here’s a sneak peek-



Real Name: Robert Pickering Burnham Popularly Known By: Bo Burnham Age: 31 years Date of Birth: August 21, 1990 Height: 6'4" or 196 cm Parents: Scott Burnham (Father)

Patricia Burnham (Mother) Profession: Comedian, Actor, Singer, Film Director Net Worth: $4 million

Early Life:

So what is Bo Burnham’s real name? Robert Pickering Burnham, as his given name is, Bo was born on August 21, 1990, in the city of Hamilton, Massachusetts. His parents Scott Burnham and Patricia Burnham have two other children and Bo Burnham is their third-born child. The stand-up comedian was raised together with his brother, Pete Burnham, and sister, Samm Burnham. Burnham belongs to a well-settled family. His mother was a nurse by profession and his father, was a construction company owner.

Bo was passionate about acting right from when he was as little as 3-year-old. He would often perform skits at home making his parents and siblings his audience. He went to St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers, Massachusetts from where he passed out in 2008. Growing up listening to George Carlin and Richard Pryor, the ever-popular comedians, Bo took interest in satirical comedy acts. He got involved in the ministry program on-campus at school and in theatres.

He got enrolled into the Tisch School of the Arts of New York University because of his inclination towards acting. However, he postponed the course for a year in order to chase his dreams in comedy.

How tall is Bo Burnham?

Bo Burnham, who is rocking the American entertainment industry as a comedian, singer, and actor is also charming his fans with his height and personality. After looking at his show, the audiences – especially those who see him for the first time often ask “How tall is Bo Burnham?”. Well, his fans and admirers may find it quite amusing to know that their favorite comedian is noticeably tall. The 31-year-old YouTube star has a height of 6 ft 5 in (196.0 cm).

While most of his admirers especially those who are shorter than him adore his height, he did reveal on a platform that he wished he was shorter by 3 or 4 inches. He also mentioned that he often gets to hear jokes that are tall-based or is often asked by people if he played basketball.

Career:

People got to know about the existence of Bo Burnham and his talent the very first time in 2006 when he posted the self-recorded video on YouTube. He had intended to make those videos for his family to see. But, it quickly became viral on the digital platform. Seeing the response of the audience he kept making his own comedy music videos and sharing them with his growing audience. Bo was quite consistent with uploading his work and that kept his audience engaged. He wouldn’t let them wait for long before he would drop his next video.

The internet sensation comedian’s biggest breakthrough was when his first performance was aired in 2008 that he recorded in London. This was for Comedy Central TV Stand Up- The World Stands Up. He was only 18 when he performed for this show which made him the youngest person on stage at Comedy Central. After seeing him succeed, Comedy Central knew that they would need a young talent like him. Bo signed a deal of four records with Comedy Central records. His first EP titled the “Bo Fo Sho” was released in 2008 only for online view. It is a 6 track comedy EP, and it performed exceptionally well in the billboard charts. The earnings from this got added to his net worth.

In March 2009, Burnham released his first complete album that he named “Bo Burnham”. The album proved to be a huge hit and received “Gold certification”. It also topped the US Comedy Album list. Bo’s next album “Words, Words” was released in 2010, which also charted pretty well in the US billboard getting him good cash. The American comedian went on to perform in different events in the United States and in other countries as well which got him a lot of fame.

Meanwhile, in 2010, Burnham also wrote and produced the show “Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous” starring himself. Eventually, he dropped “what”, his second comedy special in 2013, and in 2016 came his third, “Make Happy”. He also announced, “Words, Words, Words, Oh Bo” and “Nerds” which were singles. Bo also went on stage in Montreal Just for Laughs Festival and his stupendous performance showed him the way to “American Virgin” and “Funny People”.

Bo Burnham in films and directorial role:

In addition to the various comedy specials, Burnham had appeared in a few feature films as well. The May 2009 release “Funny People” was the very first one. As a director, he released his own feature film “Eighth Grade” in 2018, which grabbed the attention of many. The film was acclaimed globally and has got him various prestigious awards like the “Writers Guild of America Award” for Best Original Screenplay. Bo was also felicitated with the “Directors Guild of America Award” for Outstanding Direction. The latter one was under the ‘first-time’ category. A few other films directed by him were “Jerrod Carmichael:8” (2017), “Chris Rock: Tamborine”(2018).

Burnham’s recent ones:

One of the best works of Bo Burnham is his critically acclaimed comedy special “Bo Burnham: Inside” which was released and streamed on Netflix. What’s special about “Inside” is that the comedian filmed it all by himself without a crew, inside his room during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Bo’s work was well-received, and the efforts were appreciated by both the audience and the critics alike.

Burnham also got a role as Boston Celtics legend, Larry Bird in a Drama series by Adam McKay.

Awards:

Bo Burnam’s hard work in creating videos and shows to entertain the mass did not go unnoticed. He was recognized with different awards and titles and in some cases cash awards as well. The stand-up comedian was awarded the “Edinburgh Comedy Awards” for his outstanding performance in “Bo Burnham: Words, Words, Words”. He got the panel prize which is a cash amount of £5,000.

In 2015, the actor, and singer was nominated for the “Webby Award” for his performance in “Repeat Stuff”. His first film as a director, “Eighth Grade” was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018 which also got him nominated for the Grand Jury Prize.

Personal Life:

Bo Burham’s personal life is no secret. Although he is not married yet, he is seriously engaged with the well-known Hollywood actress, filmmaker, and scriptwriter, Lorene Scafaria in a serious relationship. Some popular achievements of Lorene are “Hustlers”, “Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist”, the Meddlers, and more.

Bo Burnham and Lorene are together since 2013, and they reportedly share a house in Los Angeles. Despite their long-term relationship of more than 7 years, they still haven’t tied yet.

Wrapping Up:

Burnham has achieved an enormous amount of success through his comedy sketches on YouTube and showcasing his specials quite early on. This has increased Bo Burnham net worth to $4 million as of today. The comedian’s talents have been much appreciated by different types of audiences including the critics and the industry professionals. Burnham is never afraid to speak his mind and heart out through his acts and confidently addresses current situations through his performances. This is also one of the reasons why his audiences love to hear him and admire him.

With his upcoming role in the HBO drama series as Larry Bird, we can only imagine him getting more and more success in his career.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is Bo Burnham’s real name? Bo Burnham’s original name is Robert Pickering Burnham. The comedian adopted the nickname Bo Burnham for his shows. What is Bo Burnham Net Worth? The comedian and actor Bo Burnham’s cumulative wealth is evaluated to be roughly around $4 to $5 million. He has earned this money through his stand-up comedy shows, songwriting and musical videos, acting, tours within the States and internationally. He has also earned a decent amount of cash through scriptwriting and producing. How tall is Bo Burnham? Bo Burnham is 6 feet 5 inches tall. He has quite a height and expressed that he wished his height was a little lesser. Does Bo Burnham have kids? No, he doesn’t. Even though Burnham is in a long-term relationship with the Hollywood producer and screenplay writer Lorene Scafaria, they do not have any kids together. Neither the comedian nor his partner has given any concrete reasons for not having kids yet. How old is Bo Burnham? Bo Burnham is born on 21 August 1990, which means as of 2022 he is 31 years old.