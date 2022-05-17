Barbara Eden is one of the legendary actresses of Hollywood who has dedicated her life to showbiz. In August 2021, the beloved actress stepped on her 90th birthday. Despite that she still continues to charm her fans like she used to in the past reportedly making appearances once in a while. You might probably remember Eden mainly for her iconic role in “I Dream of Jeannie” and its spinoffs. The actress, however, has an endless list of classic films, television roles and theatre performances to her credit. As she reaches 90, fans continue to remain curious about her, specifically about Barbara Eden net worth. With a career extended over 5 decades, she has a net worth of $10 million.

Eden acting talent, her beauty, and poise dominated the screen in all her films and shows. She participated in various beauty pageants before landing on television. Some of the most notable projects of the actress includes ” A Howling in the Woods”, “The Stranger Within”, “The Woman Hunter” among many others. In 1988, the actress was inducted in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As of 2022 reports, Barbara Eden net worth is $10 million and she has earned this from her career as an actress. Many wonder how much does Barbara Eden make or has made during her time. Well, the “I Dream of Jeannie” star sure had an illustrious career. With approximately 50 television shows and more than 20 movies, Eden has built an impressive fortune over the years.

The television sitcom “I Dream of Jeannie” gained solid reviews and ratings and gained massive success. It ran for 5 seasons and from 1965 to 1970. While there is no information about the exact salary that the actress got from the show, she likely raked in a lot of cash given its popularity and tenure adding up to Barbara Eden net worth.

A quick research on some of her notable films and their earnings also explain how Barbara was financially successful. For example, her 1978 film, “Harper Valley PTA” grossed around $25 million at the box office. Similarly, the 1962 film “The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm” earned $10+ million, “A Very Brady Sequel as Jeannie” (1996) earned $21 million. “All Hands on Deck as Sally Hobson and Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea” (1961) brought in $8.5 million from the box office. The success of these films is a clear indication of what is Barbara Eden net worth today.

Biography and Early Days

Real Name Barbara Jean Morehead Celebrated Name Barbara Eden Date of Birth 23 August, 1931 Age 90 years old Place of Birth Tucson, Arizona Parents Mother: Alice Mary Franklin

Father: Hubert Henry Morehead Spouse Michael Ansara (m. 1958-1974)

Charles Donald Fegert (m. 1977-1982)

Jon Eicholtz (m. 1991-Present) Children One, Deceased.(Matthew Ansara) Profession Actress, Singer Net Worth $10 million

Barbara Eden was born Barbara Jean Morehead 23rd August, 1931 in Tucson, Arizona. People often ask how old is Barbara Eden when they still see her make appearances in shows or events. As of 2022, (at the time of writing this), the legendary actress is 90 years old. She was born to Alice Mary Franklin and Hubert Henry Morehead.

Eden was very young when her parents split following which she moved to San Francisco, California with her mother. Soon after, her mother married another man and they had another baby- Barbara’s half sister. At that time, due to the The Great Economic Depression, her family was living on a tight budget and they couldn’t enjoy a luxurious life.

The actress’ mother used to sing different songs to entertain them and keep them going, Eden thus developed interest in music. She first started singing in front of the audiences as a part of church choir. Gradually, as she reached her teen, she began earning by performing in various nightclubs around the town to support her family.

Although she was singing professionally, Eden was more interested in making an acting career. She graduated from high school in 1949, and enrolled at City College of San Francisco to pursue theater for a year. At the age of 16, Eden joined Actor’s Equity and started studying acting in Elizabeth Holloway School of Theatre. Simultaneously, she was also getting trained in music from San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Keen on building an early career, she took part in various beauty pageants. In 1951, the actress earned the title of Miss San Francisco after which she entered the Miss California Pageant.

Career

Career Beginnings

Barbara Eden made her first appearance on television with “The Johnny Carson Show” in 1955 and debuted in Hollywood with a brief role 1956 film “Back from Eternity”. She was not given credit for the latter though. Eden was a part of several shows like “The West Point Story”, “Private Secretary”, “The Millionaire”, “I Love Lucy”, “The Andy Griffith Show” among many others. By this time Barbara got a decent amount of recognition in the industry. She then took up the project “Burke’s Law” for guest appearance. While she appeared in just four episodes, she proved her versatility through this as her role in each episode was different from the other.

Until 1960, Barbara was a part of several others film and television projects. Some of the most notable ones include “How to Marry a Millionaire”, “No Down Payment”, “Flaming Star” and more. For the latter, she acted alongside Elvis Presley, the legendary singer and was widely praised for her work.

Career During 60s

Eden had an even more flourishing career during this time. She took up different types of roles in various films. “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea”, “Five Weeks in a Balloon”, “Swingin’ Along”, “The Yellow Canary” are some of the notable ones. After signing for several projects, Eden got a big break that made her even more famous. She started acting in “I Dream of Jeannie”. This was the television series that was created to continue with the success of “Bewitched” which was wrapping up in 1964. Competing with many other beautiful actresses auditioning for this role, Eden bagged it successfully.

“I Dream of Jeannie” ran on a different concept where the actress had to play the role of a genie who was released by an astronaut. This show ran for 5 years from 1965 to 1970 and the Eden was a part of 139 episodes. She garnered a solid fame in addition to raking in impressive salary. After completing this show, Barbara Eden got some major roles in films cementing her name as one of the staples of Hollywood.

Career Post 70s

During this time, Barbara began appearing in several popular movies like “The Feminist and the Fuzz”, “The Stranger Within”, “A Howling in the Woods” and others. Towards the end of 80s, she also acted as the co-producer for “The Secret Life of Kathy McCormick”. She began the 90s by paying her part in the series called “Dallas”. Eden, however, focussed mainly on musical projects during this decade. In the later years, though, she reprise her role in the various spin-offs of “I Dream of Jeannie” – “I Dream of Jeannie … Fifteen Years Later” (1985) and “I Still Dream of Jeannie” (1991).

In addition to her acting and music career, she also signed some voice acting deals that helped boost Barbara Eden net worth. One of the most notable ones was kids’ television show “Shimmer and Shine”. In 2013, Barbara Eden graced the 21st Life Ball’s opening ceremony in Vienna. She attended the event alongside some of the other distinguished personalities like Bill Clinton, Fergie, Elton John among others.

Meanwhile in 2011, Barbara offered the world her autobiography titled “Jeannie Out of the Bottle”. In this book, she penned down many details about her life like various occurrences in her childhood, her journey through 5 decades of her career, some tragedies of her life etc.

Personal Life and Assets

Barbara Eden married thrice in her life. Unfortunately her first two marriages were not successful. She first tied the knot with Michael Ansara, her fellow actor in 1958. The couple were blessed with a baby boy in 1965 who they named Matthew. Their son was their world but unfortunately, he passed away in 2001, when he was 35. Eden wrote about how the tragic death of her son in her memoir. She separated from her husband in 1974.

In 1977, Barbara married for the second time with Charles Donald Fegert. They remained married for five years after which parted ways in the year 1982. She didn’t have any children with him. After the divorce with her second husband, Eden remained unmarried for quite a few years after which in 1991 she found love again. She took her marriage vows with Jon Eicholtz in 1991, who she is married to date. Jon was an architect and real estate developer by profession. She didn’t have any children with him as well.

As for the assets, Eden reportedly lives in a luxurious house in Beverly Hills of California. The house features a massive swimming pool along with other contemporary amenities. It has a beautiful view and the actress reportedly has a big collection of genie bottles in her house. She has been residing in this place for more than two decades now.

Summing Up

Barbara Eden has been one of the finest actresses that Hollywood has had. Her charm, acting talent and incredible performances through 5 decades long career has garnered millions of fans across the world. As the veteran actress set her foot in her 90th birthday in 2021, she hasn’t been seen much on screen except for a few events. Despite her age, Eden is maintaining a good health and leading an active lifestyle in her own pace. She keeps herself pretty active on Instagram so she can keep her fans posted of what’s going on in her life.

Eden’s years of acting career has helped Eden rake in a solid fortune making her worth $10 millon. She is an inspiration to many young actresses of this generation through her contributions to the entertainment industry.

