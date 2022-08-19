Yes, as you have read in the title, this post is about the woman who almost made Captain Jack Sparrow bankrupt. Love her or hate her, you can’t deny the fact that Amber Heard is one of the best entertainers in the world (especially in the courtroom). She is mostly known for her supporting roles in films such as Never Back Down, Machete Kills, The Joneses, etc. Amber Heard is also known for her performance in Aquaman and Justice League (also in the courtroom). Now I know why you are here. You are here to see what is Amber Heard net worth after she lost the case, isn’t it?

If that’s the case, you are requested to read this article till the end as it covers topics like what is Amber Heard net worth, how old is Amber Heard? Amber Heard top grossing movies, and how much does Amber Heard make?

What Is Amber Heard Worth?

The former wife of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard net worth is claimed to be shocking -$6 million (as per reports). Before losing the case to her former husband, Amber Heard net worth used to be around $4 million. However, the court has ordered Heard to pay a whopping amount of $10.35 million to Johnny Depp in compensation (more about this in a later section). The Aquaman actress has been presented with a Young Hollywood Award in the year 2008 in the “Breakthrough Performance” category. In 2015, Amber Heard won a Rising Star Award at the Texas Film Awards. She also received a Teen Choice nomination for her role as “Mera” in Aquaman in 2019.

Also in the same year, Amber Heard received a nomination for the “worst actress” at the Razzie Awards. Amber Heard got nominated in the “Best Kiss” category at MTV Movie+TV Awards 2019. In 2011, Heard was presented with a Spotlight Award at the Hollywood Film Awards for her work in the movie “The Rum Diary”. She was also declared “The Dallas Star” at the Dallas International Film Festival in 2010. Amber Heard also got nominated for a Saturn Award and Golden Schmoes Award for her role in the movie “Aquaman”. See, how much does Amber Heard make? given below.

Name Amber Heard Net Worth -$6 million Birth 22 April 1986, Austin, USA Nationality American Age 36 years Height 5ft 6in Weight 55 kg Partner Johnny Depp (ex husband) Profession Actress Career 2003-Present

How Much Does Amber Heard Make?

Despite not giving many hit movies, Amber Heard still manages to earn around $1 million every year. She made money by acting in movies and TV shows. Most parts of her wealth came from her divorce settlement from Johnny Depp which was around $7 million. She made money off by working as a model and also by endorsements. From her acting and endorsement works, Amber Heard manages to pull a sum of approximately $126k every month. Amber Heard’s weekly takings are no less than $29k. Take a look at some top-earning movies in which Amber Heard has acted.

Top Grossing Amber Heard Movies

Apart from Aquaman, Amber Heard has acted in some movies, which went on to become huge box office hits. So, here in this section, we will tell you the top 5 highest grossing movies in which Amber Heard has acted.

Zombieland

Ah! my favorite movie. This movie is set in the post-apocalyptic world taken over by zombies. Also in this world, there are survivors who are fighting day and night to survive. This film stars Woody Harrelson (as Tallahassee), Jesse Eisenberg (as Columbus), Emma Stone (Wichita), Abigail Breslin (Little Rock), and Bill Murray. And if you are wondering, Amber Heard played the role of “406”, who is the first person killed by Columbus in the movie. Zombieland was filmed with a budget of $23.6 million, and it collected more than $102.4 million at the box office after its release in October 2009.

Pineapple Express

This cult movie was released in August 2008 with a budget of $26 million. This movie revolves around James Franco and Seth Rogen’s characters namely “Saul Silver” and “Dale Denton”. Both Saul and Dale are drug dealers and are running away from the police. In this movie, Amber Heard played a supporting character named “Angie Anderson” (a high school student), who is the girlfriend of Dale Denton. According to reports, the film managed to collect more than $10.4 million across the world.

Magic Mike XXL

This film is the second installment of the movie “Magic Mike”, which was released in 2012. The film stars, Channing Tatum in the lead, who plays the role of a male stripper. Magic Mike XXL resumes the story from its first installment and Tatum’s character is the owner of a furniture business. However, Mike misses his good old days and thus embarks on a trip with his friends. During this trip, Mike meets a woman named “Zoe” (played by Amber Heard). Magic Mike XXL was filmed with a low budget of $14.8 million, but to everyone’s surprise, it earned more than $122.5 million at the box office.

Justice League

This is the movie that every DC fan wants to forget. The film revolves around Steppenwolf who is on a quest to find 3 mother boxes that will help him to rule the world. However, Steppenwolf realizes that the only thing that stands between him and the 3 mother boxes is the Justice League. In this film, Amber Heard portrayed the character of “Mera”. Justice League was made with a huge budget of a whopping $300 million, but it collected only $657.9 million, thus making it a flop.

Aquaman

This is the only film where Amber Heard shined. Aquaman starred Jason Mamoa in the lead and Amber Heard as “Mera”. The movie was made with a budget of $200 million. It follows the plot of a king called “King Orm” (the ruler of Atlantis) and his quest to conquer the earth. However, King Orm finds that the only thing that can stand between him and his quest is Arthur Curry a.k.a. Aquaman. Aquaman is Orm’s brother, who also happens to be the true successor of the throne. Aquaman was released in theaters in December 2018, and it collected more than $1.148 billion at the box office. It is reported that Amber Heard received a sum of $1 million to play the part of Mera in Aquaman.

Amber Heard Real Estate and Car Collection

According to reports, Amber Heard has a home in Yucca Valley, California. Heard’s residency sits on a 5-acre land, and it consists of a 2,400 square feet abode. It is reported that the house has 3 bedrooms & bathrooms. As per records, Amber Heard reportedly paid a sum of $570k for the property. Last month, i.e, in July, Amber Heard managed to sell this property for a whopping sum of $1.05 million.

Amber Heard Car Collection

The American actress has some impressive vehicles in her possession. According to reports, she is the owner of a Vintage Dodge Charger RT car. It is reported that the value of the car is over $50k as of today. Likewise, she is also the proud keeper of a Dodge Journey car. It has 172 horsepower, and it is valued between $25k to $32k. Another notable purchase by Amber Heard is a Tesla Model S that can cover 60mph in just 2 seconds.

As per records, Amber Heard reportedly paid a massive $91.1k for this ride. One of the oldest purchases of Amber Heard is a 1968 Ford Mustang car. It is said that she has owned this car for more than 12 years. The value of the car is reckoned to be around $30k (or less). Amber Heard also has a Mercedes 250SL 1967 in her possession. The car is valued to be around $70k.

Johnny Depp V.S. Amber Heard

One of the greatest and most dramatic unions of the decade. As you all know that Depp and Heard tied the knot in 2016, but Heard filed for divorce a year later. According to her, Johnny Depp was an abuser and eventually ended up getting a whopping $7 million as compensation from Depp. Later, Amber pledged that she will give away the cash to L.A.

Children’s Hospital and ACLU (and we all know how well she kept her word). Back in 2018, Depp took a news company called “The Sun”, to court for calling him “Wife Beater” in their post. However, Johnny Depp lost the case and later in 2019, Depp filed a case against Amber Heard for her statements in an op-ed from December 2018. Depp stated that Heard was trying to show herself as a victim of violence while labeling Depp as a domestic abuser. Thus, Depp demanded a sum of $50 million as compensation.

In June this year, after a series of years-long drama the court finally ruled the case in the favor of Johnny Depp. The court ordered Amber Heard to pay a sum of a whopping $15 million of which $5 million were punitive damages while the rest were compensatory damages to her former husband. Later on, the sum of punitive damages was lowered from $5 million to $350k.

Conclusion

Everyone mostly knew Amber Heard as the better half of Johnny Depp. However, she made headlines after she claimed that Depp used to abuse her. Though Amber Heard received sympathy from the public at the start, they soon shifted their support to Johnny Depp as the drama unfolded. Not only this, but the fans of Johnny Depp filed a petition against Amber Heard to remove her from the upcoming sequel of Aquaman. As per reports, her role in the movie has been greatly reduced. Amber Heard will be seen reprising her role in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, which will release in theaters next year.

