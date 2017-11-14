Tom Sizemore Fastidiously Fingered for Fondling a Female in 2003

You’ve probably heard by now that Tom Sizemore has been the latest case in the sexual misconduct inquisition. While shooting the movie Born Killers (not to be confused with Oliver Stone’s Natural Born Killers), Tom Sizemore was caught slipping an 11-year-old actress a finger to the puss during a shoot. What’s even more fucked up was that people knew it happened…

We’re going to file this one under “extremely disturbing, but I’m totally not that surprised.” The Hollywood Reporter gave the scoop and it’s uhhh… pretty gross.

“The roughly half-hour session required the young actress, who had a small role in the production, to be seated on Sizemore’s lap in a holiday tableau. This is when Sizemore allegedly either rubbed his finger against the girl’s vagina or inserted it inside. Production manager Cassidy Lunnen recalls that ‘the girl was so young it was unclear to her and [later] her parents what had actually taken place and if it was intentional or not.’ During one setup, which required just the two of them, Robyn Adamson, who portrayed the wife, stood away, near the photographer. She recalls of the girl, who was wearing a flannel nightgown: ‘At one point her eyes got just huge, like she could’ve vomited. I was watching her. She soon reintegrated and kept going, although she had trouble taking direction. Later, when I was told about what happened, I knew exactly what it was.’ Catrine McGregor, the casting director who hired the young actress, fielded a call from the actress’ agent the next day, explaining that the girl had informed her mother that she’d been inappropriately touched. ‘The mother noticed that her daughter was unusually quiet and told her she was going to take her to this swimming place that was the little girl’s favorite thing,’ says McGregor, a four-decade veteran in the business, who notes that she subsequently filed a complaint with SAG’s legal department and advocated for Sizemore’s immediate dismissal from the project. (SAG declined to comment.) ‘When the girl put on her bathing suit, she told her mother that it reminded her of the day before, in an upsetting way — that the bathing suit’s contact against her felt like what happened when the man had put his finger inside her,’ as McGregor understood the events on-set. (from THR)

After it became evident that Sizemore had fingered an 11-year-old, the crew eventually confronted him and were ready to kick his ass (finally!) but he obviously denied it… and they backed off? Sizemore was sent home for the day and filming went on as scheduled the next day. Just like with so many of these stories, good people couldn’t bring themselves to take down a big player in fear of hurting their own career.

The parents of the young actress were even encouraged by producers to go to the police about it, but ultimately decided to just let it go because they didn’t want to jeopardize her young career.

To anyone who is quick to say some bullshit like, “this is why everyone in that industry/all liberals are corrupt and spineless, blah blah,” fuck you. Shut up. It may be easy for you to cast your judgement from your Geek Squad repair desk at Best Buy, but goddamn… give it a rest. This has nothing to do with politics or how many high schoolers’ phone numbers Roy Moore has on his contacts list — these are just bad dudes and everyone agrees on it. So please, pour yourself a cup of coffee out your Keurig and have a nap.

