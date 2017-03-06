The Most Important People On The Internet: February 2017

Welcome to the latest installment of The Most Important People On The Internet, our monthly grab-bag of all of the horrible shit you people say in the comments. And as you’re about to find out, we quickly learned that if we jam The Crap We Missed full of actual news photos from the goddamn shit-show running our government right now, you magnificent assholes will caption the fuck out of them. So I’m not even going to apologize for that because there really are some glorious gems that I might’ve printed out and did stuff to. I never felt more alive.

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: FameFlynet