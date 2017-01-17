The Crap We Missed – Tuesday 1.17.17

Welcome to Tuesday’s The Crap We Missed which, I’m not going to lie, is 30% random butt shots. Sometimes I’m able to find amazing shit like Donald Trump shaking Martin Luther King III’s hand then retreating to his golden elevator presumably to tweet about shit even a 14-year-old girl would think is petty. And sometimes, I just find Cindy Crawford and Malin Akerman getting into their cars and having their butts photographed from across the street. I believe this is what the Chinese philosophy of yin and yang is all about, because if nothing else, we’re like super spiritual around here.

Emily Ratajkowski squeezing her boobs together, anyone?

*listens to Feeling Myself once* A video posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jan 16, 2017 at 11:00am PST

