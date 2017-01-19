The Crap We Missed – Thursday 1.19.17

Welcome to Thursday’s The Crap We Missed featuring another shot of a dickbag riding his daddy’s golden elevator, because that will never get old to me. Neither will Chris Brown drawing on his sports cars like a toddler, John Stamos who’s apparently so horny he fucks walls at awards shows now, and The Winter Soldier dressed in full Jeff Gilloly costume for his role in I, Tonya, the big Hollywood studio movie about Tonya Harding that is a real thing that’s happening in real life. Tomorrow Donald Trump will be President for real, and Hollywood’s making Lifetime movies now. It was fun while it lasted. Hey, did you guys notice that black cat walk through a doorway twice in exactly the same way? Eh, it was probably nothing.

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: AKM-GSI, Fame/Flynet, Getty, Instagram