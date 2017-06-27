Serena Williams Isn’t Having John McEnroe’s Misogyny For Breakfast Today

Hard to believe that an old man is stirring up trouble with a woman who could literally break him in half with her thunderous thighs, but in a recent interview with NPR, John McEnroe said something along the lines of “Serena Williams is good… for a girl…” and all hell broke loose. It’s almost as if we’re living a repeat of the Bobby Riggs/Billie Jean King feud. McEnroe’s exact words were: “if she played the men’s circuit, she’d be like 700 in the world.”

As the internet loses their shit and people act surprised that a near-senior citizen said something sort of degrading towards female athletes, Serena Williams took to Twitter to tell it like it is…

Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

I’ve never played anyone ranked “there” nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I’m trying to have a baby. Good day sir — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

Of course the gossip wolves took the chum and reignited the Battle of the Sexes story that’s been dead for decades… oh, it’s about to come back? In two months? With Emma Stone? C’mon people wake up! It’s all a conspiracy!