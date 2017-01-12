Oh, Hey, Selena Gomez In A Thong

Yesterday, we saw Selena Gomez making out with The Weeknd, and today, we’re apparently going to see her in nothing but a thong because here she is posing for Mert Alas even though she said this at the AMAs not even two months ago. Via PEOPLE:

“I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what’s in here,” the singer urged as she motioned at her heart. “I’m not trying to get validation, nor do I need it anymore.”

In fairness, Selena Gomez didn’t post the thong pic on her Instagram, which is a good enough loophole for me because I’m not sure if you’re aware of this, but Selena Gomez’s butt is below these stupid words you’re reading. I’m sitting here typing them, and I honestly couldn’t tell you why. Tourette’s maybe? – KRIS JENNER IS FUCKING SATAN. – Nah, that can’t be it.

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photos: Instagram