Welcome To The Internet, Ryan Gosling’s Sister’s Boobs!

“Ryan, relax. You’re the star. It’s not like the entire internet is built on staring at women’s breasts. You’re being ridiculous”

“Yeah, you’re right…”

While my Oscars post is a comprehensive marvel of modern journalism, I actually missed the biggest story of the night:

Who brought the giant breasts next to Ryan Gosling?

And if you somehow read the headline even though it sat above said giant breasts, then you know it was his sister Mandi who apparently is someone that exists with really big boobs. So now the question we all should be asking ourselves is how did we make it this far in life without that information because, frankly, we should’ve been dead by now. Let’s not sugarcoat it.

Photos: Getty