Nicole Kidman Wants Us To Support Trump. Nah, I’ll Pass.

Because her track record on being duped into relationships with megalomaniacs is spotless, Nicole Kidman would now like us all to silently abide President Pee Pee Party while he and his Suicide Squad of Secretary appointments get ready to roll back every progressive policy we’ve seen over the last eight years. Although, in fairness to Nicole, she’s been shooting poison into her face since the early 90’s, so it’s amazing she’s still able to form sentences at this point. Via Page Six:

“I just say, he’s now elected, and we as a country need to support whoever’s the president because that’s what the country’s based on,” she said. The mom of four admitted she’s usually tight-lipped about her political views. “I’m always reticent to start commenting politically, I’ve never done it in terms of America or Australia. I’m issue based,” she said. She said she’s speaking out now because the election is over. “Whatever, however that happened, he’s there and let’s go,” she said.

I guess it doesn’t matter that the “however that happened” part looks increasingly like it included Trump at FSB gunpoint watching a video of himself struggling to get erect in front of Russian prostitutes, but whatever, right? That’s just fake news anyway. So, if we move onto the “he’s there and let’s go” part, doesn’t that involve an informed citizenry who gets to assess the words and actions of their elected representatives and reserve the right to oppose things like appointing an anti-vaxxer to a “vaccine safety and scientific integrity” commission? Or how about Trump choosing for Labor Secretary a billionaire fast-food mogul who’s publicly stated that he prefers machines to human workers, because they’re “always polite, they always upsell, they never take a vacation, they never show up late, there’s never a slip-and-fall or an age, sex or race discrimination case,” while he then holds his first press conference in months and declares himself “the greatest jobs producer that God ever created.”

Those seem like valid questions to me, but I’m an un-American elitist pussy, who happens to think that Nicole Kidman can go suck a pouch of kangaroo dick with her toe-the-line patriotism horseshit. I’m sure everyone who just got done telling famous actress Meryl Streep to keep her liberal Hollywood bullshit to herself is with me on this one. Right, guys? Hello?

