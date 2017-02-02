Matthew McConaughey Says We Need To ‘Embrace’ Trump, Welp…

“How bad can he be?”

“Haha! Motherfucker, I will disappear you like a slut whore nanny.”

When we last left Matthew McConaughey, he had just become the new creative director for Wild Turkey and almost definitely lost his mind trying to figure out ways to market bathtub swill to millennials while not pissing off the old white people paying him a shitload of money.

“Hear me out: Ping-pong tournament in a retro arcade. Everyone wears a fez.”

“There are three guns in my desk.”

“Alright, alright.”

Needless to say, he’s been drinking a lot of Wild Turkey, and by a lot I mean all of it. The whole thing. Because here he is telling America it needs to embrace a president who hasn’t met a war he won’t start over the phone yet. They’re already sending troops to Domino’s. HuffPo Entertainment reports:

“Every single American actor or arty type who comes over to London dumps on Trump. You all completely hate him. Do you think it’s time that maybe Hollywood and the cultural elite of America gave this guy a break?” the interviewer asked the actor.

“They don’t have a choice now. He’s our president,” McConaughey responded, before launching into a longer response:

It’s very dynamic, and as divisive of an inauguration and time that we’ve ever had. At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace, shake hands with this fact and be constructive with him over the next four years, so anyone, even those who most strongly may disagree with his principles or things he’s said and done, which we’ll see what he does compared to what he had said, no matter how much you’ve even disagreed along the way, it’s time to think about how constructive can you be because he’s our president for the next four years at least. President of the United States.

Now, before a bunch of idiots go, “Fuck yeah, Matthew McConaughey! #MAGA” his rep has spent the entire morning telling every news outlet on the planet that he made those comments “prior to the inauguration and the controversial immigration ban enacted since then.” On top of that, McConaughey’s team manged to get the whole interview pulled from YouTube. Of course, that could just be damage control by a group of people who actually know what the hell is happening in the world because here’s one of the important facts about himself that Matthew McConaughey felt was important to write about in Us Weekly:

16. I put ketchup on my ketchup.

So maybe don’t take political cues from a person who lists “ketchup” as a valuable insight into his life. Or more importantly, an Orange Bullfrog with Putin’s hand a mile up his ass and a Nazi best friend, but ketchup’s a good start. Go with ketchup.

