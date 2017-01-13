Good Morning, Lisa Opie Swimsuit Photos, And Other News

A Dumbo remake starring Will Smith? WTF? [Lainey Gossip]

Drake and JLo are selling this hard. [Dlisted]

Robin Thicke is the kind of douche that spanks his kid. [TMZ]

The DOJ is going after Comey. Fucking. Finally. [Newser]

Paris Jackson is not a fan of that Joseph Fiennes shit. [The Frisky]

Farrah Abraham wrote a 5-star review of her own restaurant. [Celebuzz]

Julianne Hough is still tight AF. [Popoholic]

Anyuta Rai’s Instagram is pretty great. [Hollywood Tuna]

That’s Maitland Ward naked alright. [DrunkenStepfather]

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photos: FameFlynet