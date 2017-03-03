Lena Dunham’s ‘Tit Chandelier’ Is What You’re Doing With Your Life
I don’t have a whole lot to say about Lena Dunham’s new underboob tattoo, because she already referred to it as a “tit chandelier,” which I actually thought was funny, so now I’m rethinking my entire life. I had this whole thing I was going to write about how she was on Marc Maron’s podcast last week saying she was going to Sweden or some shit to take a break from fame, so of course she went and got Rihanna’s tattoo and plastered it all over the internet, but goddamnit, “tit chandelier” has me like [tears from laughing emoji].
Fuck me, did I just have a thought in emoji up there? How am I going to come back from this?
Ohthankgod! She’s doing the truffle shuffle again. I’m back to wanting to fire her into the sun now. It’s cool, everyone. I’m alright. *dabs blood from nose*
Photo: Instagram