Kylie Jenner’s Naked Video Is A ‘Gift To The World,’ Okay, Sure

I can’t really say I’ve ever done anything in my life that I’d turn around and say to the entire world, “This is my gift to you…” Unless you count all of those posts where I made it look like Ben Affleck wants to kill himself, then maybe.

Anyway, here’s Kylie Jenner naked in some weird video thing where you can artistically see her nipples, but also Tyga because Kris Jenner is goddamn Satan, and with goddamn Satan there’s always a goddamn catch. Like that I time I said I wanted to a writer, so she clicked her hooves together and I woke up running this site. Shit like that.

Photos: Sasha Samsanova/Vimeo