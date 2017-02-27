So The Final ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Trailer Is Batshit Crazy

Since I just did a post on Kim Kardashian, it’s only fair I do one about Khloe. So here’s the final trailer for Kong: Skull Island that looks goddamn crazy. And before everyone understandably shits on the idea of Tom Hiddleston as a badass, go ahead and check out The Night Manager, which surprised the shit out of me and almost made up for the Taylor Swift business. Almost.

More importantly, Brie Larson is in it, and Brie Larson looks like this:

I don’t know why I didn’t start with that first. I’m terrible at this. It’s a miracle you’re even reading English right now.

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: Legendary Pictures/YouTube