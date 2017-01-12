Kate Upton Is Your New LOVE Advent Video (Wait, What?)

We’re officially 12 days into January, which you probably noticed is way past Christmas along with the entire month of December. Yet for some reason here’s Kate Upton in a brand new, just released LOVE Advent video that’s full of her giant breasts bouncing around, so they could’ve said she’s celebrating the Fourth of July on the moon and no one would’ve batted an eye. At least until I show up at NASA demanding to be shot into space because I left my phone up there. Seriously, I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t important. (I’M COMING, KATE!)

Let’s go, guys, it’s not rocket sci- ah dammit.

Photos: LOVE/YouTube

