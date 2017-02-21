John Oliver Is Mean To Trump’s Boyfriend And Other News
God help us if Justin Timberlake wins an Oscar. [Lainey Gossip]
Chris Brown remembered Soulja Boy isn’t a woman. [Dlisted]
God to Ryan Seacrest: This is for the Kardashians. [TMZ]
Another day, another terrorist attack that never happened. [Newser]
Does our penis go in? We don’t hate it. [The Frisky]
Lindsay Lohan is desperate in general. FIFY. [Celebuzz]
Does Mariah Carey wear underwear? An investigation. [Celebslam]
Hannah Jeter is a hot pregnant lady. [Popoholic]
Maria Dunmark is a hot not-pregnant lady. [Hollywood Tuna]
Bella Thorne is still in a bikini. [DrunkenStepfather]
