Hilary Duff Has A New Boyfriend, This Day Can End Now

If you’ve read the site for any length of time, then you know that I absolutely do not hide outside of Hilary Duff’s house lurking behind her trash cans. That’s some other blogger with smooth, baby soft skin. You’ll never prove it in court!

That said, here she is with her new boyfriend Matthew Koma, and while it seems like this would be a shit-cherry dropped on top of today’s turd Blizzard, this is actually pretty great for me. Because not only is Hilary over buff, muscular trainers, she’s on to tall, dark skinny boys who’d go down with one punch. If this guy cries during The LEGO Movie, too, I’m so fucking in. It’s not even funny. This is everything I’ve been telling the squirrel by her shed about.

Photos: AKM-GSI