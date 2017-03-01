Emma Watson’s ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Is The Wokest Bae

Before we get into this post, and I shamelessly end it by posting Emma Watson practically topless for cheap and easy clicks because the real wokest bae was inside me the whole time, let me just say that I’m all about everything Disney’s trying to accomplish with Beauty and the Beast. Not only is it the right thing to do, but it pisses right in the face of two kinds of assholes: Trump voters, and the absolutely insane amount of dickheads who made me want to Kickstart an actual white genocide by constantly messaging me some variant of, “Women are raped in refugee camps. How’s that for feminism, Emma Watson?” before #GamerGate became the acne-covered boner they’d been waiting for.

Anyway, here’s director Bill Condon confirming that Josh Gad’s LeFou will be the first openly gay character in a Disney movie. Via Attitude:

“LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston,” reveals Condon.

“He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realising that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that’s what has its payoff at the end, which I don’t want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.”

Fantastic, and I’m sure that will go over well because it’s not like assholes are boycotting The Lego Batman Movie over Batman making Robin think he has two dads or some stupid shit. (Drop the nuke. Drop the nuke now.)

In the meantime, here’s Emma Watson working overtime to shut down criticisms that Beauty and the Beast is a love story built entirely on Stockholm Syndrome by making fucking Gloria Steinem watch it. Jesus Christ. Page Six reports:

“I couldn’t care less if I won an Oscar or not if the movie didn’t say something that I felt was important for people to hear,” Watson explained.

Audiences will have to wait until March 17 to see the flick on the big screen, but Steinem, 82, was pleased with the final result.

“It was fascinating that her activism could be so well mirrored by the film,” Steinem shared. “It’s this love of literature that first bonds the Beauty to the Beast, and also what develops the entire story.”

“It’s truly authentic and empowering when this young girl discovers she wants to bone a half-lion half-goat in front of talking silverware. It’s something you can bring your daughters to and go, ‘Now, you see that? That’s why I’m not allowed at zoos.'”

And now the boob stuff I promised. *dives out of post* Fuck you, aaaallll!

Maturing from Hermione to Belle in @beautyandthebeast is a true coming-of-age story for @EmmaWatson: "I couldn't care less if I won an Oscar or not if the movie didn’t say something that I felt was important for people to hear." Read the full cover story at the link in bio. Photograph by Tim Walker. A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:02am PST

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photos: Getty