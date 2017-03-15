Emma Watson Got Hacked

Noted furry enthusiast Emma Watson has been talking about feminism a lot while promoting Beauty and the Beast, so it was only a matter of time until the jizz-crusted underbelly of the internet got their dick-nubbins in a bunch – or at least angrily tried to put them in a bunch because, again, the nubbin-ness – and retaliated as they do. And this time they changed absolutely nothing up and went right for hacking her private photos again. The Daily Mail reports:

Watson released a statement after online posts claimed naked images of her had been put up on anonymous message board 4Chan as well as encrypted parts of the internet. A representative for Watson, 26, said the pictures were from two years ago, but insisted she was not nude.

A spokesman said: ‘Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen.

‘They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further.’

The silver lining is that assholes like me get to put the words “Emma Watson hacked photos” into an internet post mocking the anus-faces sharing them on 4chan, and then watch as it gets goddamn soaked in SEO so even more people learn about the anus-ness of their faces. And I almost said it’s the circle of life, but the last thing I need is Emma Watson going, “Wait, was that a Lion King reference?” and then I’m here all day hearing about how Simba is hot but Mufasa has experience. Which is true.

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: Getty