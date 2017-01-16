‘SNL’ Went For The Golden Shower Jokes, Guess Who Got Pissed

Our last post was about an (alleged) golden shower recipient, so why not shoot for one more? Above is Saturday Night Live going after Donald Trump’s first press conference and all of the golden shower slash compromised by Russia yellow undercurrent that came with it. Needless to say, our president-elect wasn’t doing anything like, oh I dunno, learning the bare minimum about how the federal government works, so he took his tiny hands to Twitter to demonstrate for the thousandth time that he’s an easily baited, orange bitch. Although, at least he didn’t insult a civil rights leader over MLK weekend. Again. Baby steps.

And if you’re tired of these, “You’ll Never Believe What Donald Trump Just Tweeted,” stories that are clogging up an already shit-packed media – *gestures around at this very site* – those should probably be coming to an end soon because here’s Donald Trump criticizing the director of the CIA yesterday. Because fucking with the intelligence community has been going really awesome for him so far. Talk about a great plan. It’s definitely not sad!

And to make this post extra full of #content, here’s the newest Mark Hamill reading Trump tweets as The Joker recording to remind everyone that, yes, America would totally elect a cartoon super-villain president, but only if he’s crazy racist. Otherwise, it’d just be silly.

