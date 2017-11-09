Demi Rose Mawby is literally only famous for having giant boobs. With one of the most popular Instagram accounts in the UK, she first gained notoriety when she smashed her fuckbits with Tyga in 2016. The romance was short lived, but that doesn’t mean that every headline and SEO caption still doesn’t use that to get people to find out about her. That’s how the Internet works, folks. Stay in school!

I guess Tyrese isn’t that broken up over not seeing his daughter if he’s skipping off to Abu Dhabi instead of visiting her. [PageSix]

Heather Graham lives (to drink on a beach)! [DrunkenStepfather]

Ed Westwick has a weasel face and most weasel faces are rapists. So since a second woman accused him of rape, it’s safe to say he may be lord of the weasel faces. [Celebuzz!]

I didn’t know Rob Kardashian had friends… [HHMW]

Someone tell Farrah Abraham you can’t get pregnant through ya’ booty ass. [TMTN]

Nicki Minaj’s brother is not a good guy (he raped his stepdaughter). [TMZ]

Homophobic, Islamophobic, rootin-tootin-hypocrootin’ Alabama Senate candidate was called out for making a pass at a 14-year-old girl. [Pajiba]

They made a Trump joke at the CMA’s last night and gave out awards to musicians who don’t actually play country music. [IDLY]

In observance of Veteran’s day, I won’t be back until Monday. If anyone wants to contact me, I’ll be in my backyard organizing my underground, neighborhood beetle fighting league. I’ve already said too much…

