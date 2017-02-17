Courtney Stodden Is Bisexual Now

Despite having huge cartoon boobs but no discernible skills and talents, which has been enough to keep Kim Kardashian famous for an unholy length of time, Courtney Stodden is constantly facing an uphill battle to stay relevant. And after a fake divorce, a just barely sex tape, and a “miscarriage,” she only had one card left to play: Running for president Coming out as bisexual! I totally said bisexual first. Fox News reports:

Courtney Stodden is “very single” and she’s not limiting her dating pool.

The reality star, who announced last week her split from husband, actor Doug Hutchison, told Fox News what she looks for in a potential suitor.

“I think I just want to have fun,” Stodden said ahead of her appearance at NYC’S HeadQuarters Gentlemen’s Club. “I like guys who are funny and you know, successful and girls too! You know, I mean, I’m bi so why not some girls too?”

While it’s cute that Courtney Stodden is using bisexuality as a marketing tool, yesterday I talked to a transgendered friend who’s having trouble finding an apartment because landlords are legally allowed to tell her to go fuck herself just like Jesus would. Because there’s a guy who can’t relate to not having a place for the night, amirite? I’m right.

Anyway, clickable photos of gimongous breasts. That’s the point I’m trying to make here.

