CJ Franco Doing Hot Model Stuff And Other News
How’s Ben Affleck’s life going to shit today? [Lainey Gossip]
Paula Patton called the cops on Robin Thicke again. [Dlisted]
And suddenly I love “Cash Me Ousside” Girl. [TMZ]
Then fucking do something about, John McCain. [Newser]
How to give your man cunnilingus advice. [The Frisky]
Is Angelina Jolie secretly dating Jared Leto? [Celebuzz]
Good frickin’ god, Myla Dalbesio. [Celebslam]
Emily Ratajkowksi is still all kinds of hot. [Popoholic]
Bella Thorne in a bikini. [Hollywood Tuna]
And so is Hilary Duff. [DrunkenStepfather]
Photos: FameFlynet
