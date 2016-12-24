BEST OF 2016: Charlotte McKinney In A Wet T-Shirt

Welcome to the magical time of the year when The Superficial phones it in during the holidays by shamelessly farting out Best Of posts for cheap and easy clicks. It’s practically tradition.

JANUARY

Sometime during the month of January, Charlotte McKinney put her huge, giant breasts in a wet T-shirt, and you could totally see her nipples. It was like seeing a unicorn shit a rainbow. At one point, an angel even came down and was like, “Why don’t we have stuff like this in Heaven? What the fuck?” I’m talking he was pissed. I’d stay away from that guy.

Posted: 1.14.16

Original Post: Charlotte McKinney In A Wet T-Shirt Just Bumped Hilary Duff

Runner Up: So That Chick Who Falsely Accused Chris Brown of Assault Is Naked

Photos: Tyler Kandel