Charlie Sheen Called Rihanna A ‘Bitch’ On Live Television

“And Beyonce’s a whore, know what I’m saying, blood?”

“Oh, hell no. I’m not getting shot for a $12/hr bodyguard gig”

While making the rounds to promote his new movie on Crackle, Charlie Sheen has been talking about how great it’s been to be back on a film set, and how wonderful the hardworking cast and crew behind Mad Families have been. Kidding! He’s calling Rihanna a bitch and claiming he’s on the way to curing HIV, because polite society deems we’re not allowed to round up people who everyone agrees are crazy assholes, shoot them in the woods, and call it a hunting accident. We’re even electing them President now. Via E! News:

While on Watch What Happens Live Wednesday with Craig T. Robinson, Sheen was asked whether he and RiRi ever made up after engaging in a Twitter feud nearly three years ago. “Oh, that bitch,” Sheen, 51, replied as fellow guest Robinson shook his head and said, “No, no, no.” “I think you just made it worse,” host Andy Cohen noted. “No, she abandoned common courtesy and common sense,” Sheen added.

The only thing common sense tells anyone in regards to Charlie Sheen is “Bleach — Put it everywhere to be safe.” So, no shit Rihanna didn’t want anything to do with him. But here’s the real story, which should’ve taken precedent over Charlie’s refusal to let go of a pop singer declining a meet-and-greet with his pornstar fiancee.

But it was during the WWHL after-show, which airs on BravoTV.com, that Sheen, who went public with his HIV diagnosis in November 2015, opened up about his health, saying Hollywood has treated him well since his reveal. “The closest thing to a cure is en route and I am the ambassador,” Sheen said of his treatment, an FDA Study called PRO-140. “It’s one shot a week, it’s not this hideous cocktail, and most drug commercials these days, the list of side effects are longer than the actual commercial. And ours doesn’t have any.”

Jesus. Christ. They’re field-testing this stuff in Charlie Sheen’s bloodstream? That’s like handing a gun to a toddler and saying, “Go fix ISIS.” Even if this stuff is a miracle cure, how could they ever trust those results?

“Am I cured, Doc?”

“Well, your T-Cell count seems normal, but by every other medical standard we’re aware of, your body has been deceased since 1987, so sure? I honestly don’t know, but if you’ll excuse me I have to go call my priest.”

