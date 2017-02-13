CeeLo Green Is A Meme Machine

“I’m dressed like C-3PO fucked a garden gnome? For real? I gotta stop putting shit in drinks…”

I know I promised to stop talking about The Avengers and move onto the Grammys, but I actually did. (Maybe?) Because here’s CeeLo Green doing some solid Hellboy II cosplay last night. More importantly, the memes below happened, and I’m not even going to try and follow that shit.

See? Those were amazing. This was not.

In an honorable society, I’d be obligated to commit seppuku. But our president likes pee, so haha, I win!

