CeeLo Green Is A Meme Machine

“I’m dressed like C-3PO fucked a garden gnome? For real? I gotta stop putting shit in drinks…”

I know I promised to stop talking about The Avengers and move onto the Grammys, but I actually did. (Maybe?) Because here’s CeeLo Green doing some solid Hellboy II cosplay last night. More importantly, the memes below happened, and I’m not even going to try and follow that shit.

I edited Ceelo Green into the background of pics of Trump in his apartment and holy shit 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VurY7DMJ1w — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) February 13, 2017

See? Those were amazing. This was not.

"The odds of successfully navigating an asteroid field are 3,720 to 1 — because I drugged you." pic.twitter.com/FV1eRTCttj — The Superficial (@thesuperficial) February 13, 2017

In an honorable society, I’d be obligated to commit seppuku. But our president likes pee, so haha, I win!

Photos: Getty