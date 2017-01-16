Lucasfilm Won’t Piss On Carrie Fisher’s Grave With Another CGI Leia

Last week, BBC Newsnight reported that Lucasfilm met with Carrie Fisher’s estate to discuss using a CGI version of General Leia in Star Wars: Episode IX. Which really shouldn’t have come as a surprise because Lucasfilm sources were already saying things like, “Rogue One is the road map,” thanks to it making a bajillion dollars. If unholy, CGI renderings of dead actors made money hand over fist, then shoving that shit into everything would simply be the Hollywood way.

However, in an actually surprising move, Lucasfilm got out ahead of this story and released a rare statement saying that they won’t digitally recreate Leia (again). Via StarWars.com:

We don’t normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address. We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.

Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars.

While this seems like a noble and classy move, we probably shouldn’t rule out the chance that something like this happened:

Carrie Fisher, before Rogue One: “Sure, fellas, knock yourself out. You’re the best in the biz. I’m sure it’ll be great.”

Carrie Fisher, after Rogue One: “You tell George I updated my will and I will haunt his goddamn beard if any of you pull that shit again. Now it’s two days before Christmas, and I have a plane to catch. Good day!”

(Just something to think about.)

