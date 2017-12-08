Yesterday I made a post about Bryan Singer being shitcanned from the Queen movie that I know I’ll hate because it’s not about Freddie Mercury. Singer claimed that his mom was sick and he couldn’t finish the near-complete movie, so Fox dumped him for Jermaine Clement with old man makeup. Turns out his sick mom was actually a sexual assault lawsuit from a guy who claims Singer forced his penis on him on a boat back in 2003.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Singer was on a yacht in the Seattle area back in 2003… a yacht owned by wealthy tech investor Lester Waters. The suit claims it was a party populated by young gay males, including the plaintiff, Cesar Sanchez-Guzman. The suit claims Singer offered to take Guzman, who was 17 at the time, on a tour of the yacht. When they got to one of the rooms, the suit alleges Singer thrust his body on Guzman, forced him to the floor, shoved Guzman’s face against his crotch and demanded he perform oral sex. The suit claims Singer pulled out his penis, smacked Guzman in the face with it and forced it into his mouth. Guzman claims he pleaded with Singer to stop, but he kept going… causing him to choke. The suit goes on to allege Singer then forcibly performed oral sex on Guzman. Guzman says he again pleaded with Singer to stop, to no avail. He says Singer then forcibly anally penetrated him, all while ignoring Guzman’s pleas. (from TMZ)

Much like literally every other case like this, Singer allegedly told his victim that no one would believe he cockslapped him because he made X-Men. He also directed Usual Suspects with fellow underage cockslapper, Kevin Spacey. Considering this is the fourth time Singer has been accused of some sketchy naked stuff, I’d say this isn’t going to end well for him.

Singer’s lawyer says that the allegations are bogus, mainly because the guy accusing him is broke and being represented by the same guy who tried to sue him in 2015 for similar shit.

Everyone has known for years that Singer was into twinks and probably pushed his boundaries when it came to getting some D. Now that the age of sexual harassment reckoning is upon us, this might finally be the straw that breaks the pool boy in a speedo’s back…

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter