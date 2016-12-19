‘Blade Runner 2049′ Has A Teaser Trailer Announcement Thing

So you know how Hollywood keeps cranking out reboots, sequels, and prequels to everything because original concepts might not make a bajillion dollars? Well, now they did it to Blade Runner. Although, it is directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Sicario, Prisoners), so I’ll just go ahead and tape the price of admission to my butthole. That way it’s there when I bend right over there for this.

Side Note: Didn’t I just watch 10 hours of androids doing shit they shouldn’t be doing on HBO, or did I imagine that? There were a lot of cowboys and fucking, and that does seem like something I’d tell people happened while Anthony Hopkins wore a vest. Classic me.

Photo: Warner Bros./YouTube