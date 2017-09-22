Kathy Griffin is back in the news after an incident involving her boyfriend, her neighbor, and the cops. Apparently her boyfriend, Randy Bick, called the police on Kathy’s neighbor to complain about noise coming from his backyard at 9 p.m. on a Saturday night. Turns out the noise was coming from the grandkids of KB Home CEO Jeffrey Mezger, who were playing in his pool throughout the afternoon. Now I know kids can be annoying, but when you have to resort to calling the cops on some five-year-old children for screaming “marco polo” too loud, you’re a dick. Ya hear that, Randy? You’re a real dick!

In most neighborhoods this kind of action would result in good ol’ fashioned lawn brawl, but CEOs and celebrities don’t live in most neighborhoods. I completely sympathize with him for being pissed off, but Mezger didn’t handle the situation very delicately… especially the whole thing about calling Kathy a “dyke” for shaving her head with her sister who just died of cancer… yikes.

Here’s a little taste from the audio recording obtained by Huffington Post.

MEZGER: “Hey Randy, go fuck yourself. Seriously? You call the cops on my grandkids at 9 o’clock? You’re not even the fucking owner. You’re stuck with a fucking bald dyke who Donald Trump kind of put the heat on. Now you’re calling the cops? Fuck you and fuck Kathy. You’re not our fucking neighbor, you’re a fucking asshole.”

Excuse me a moment…

**stuffs face with popcorn**

Carry on…

GRIFFIN [background]: “What’s going on?” MEZGER: “Let’s declare war, asshole, ’cause we got a lot to go for. Let’s bring it on, you bitch.” [cross talk] GRIFFIN: “Randy, what’s happening?” MEZGER: “If you’re asking Randy what’s happening, he called the cops on my 5-year-old granddaughter, you fucking cunt. Bullshit ― 9 o’clock at night ― oh, this party’s loud, this party’s really happening. Fuck you. I’ve done enough trying to be a nice partner ― fuck you, neighbor. War’s happening. Don’t wait until we’re gonna bring some things on you. Now fuck you.”

I’d like to make it clear that I find this audio recording to be extremely suspicious. For starters, it was given to HuffPo by Randy Bick and recorded on Griffin’s security system. I find it very strange that we can hear Mezger losing his shit, Kathy Griffin walking into the situation seemingly oblivious to what’s going on, and NOTHING from Bick…

What was Randy Bick doing while this exchange went down, sign language? There is clearly a dialogue between the two (hence Mezger responding after all the pauses in the recording), so did he maybe edit his voice out or something? I don’t know… I think Randy might really be that much of a dick. He did call the cops on a bunch of kids at 9 p.m. on a Saturday after all.

Kathy and Randy now have a restraining order against their neighbor, so it’s doubtful they will be knocking on each other’s door with a fruitcake anytime soon.