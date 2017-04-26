Anti-Fur Protestors Just Yelled At Patti Labelle

Patti Labelle was at an NYC Barnes & Noble signing cook books when she got Trojan horsed by a group of anti-fur protesters. They snuck in close, posing as fans wanting to take a picture, before whipping out signs of dead animals and hand drawn idiocies while chanting “Patti Labelle has blood on her hands!” because Patti wears fur a lot and loooovvess torturing innocent animals.

Goddamn I wish Kid Rock were there to put those pictures away. He’s been at war with PETA since aught-eight and he wouldn’t have taken this disrespect as graciously as Patti, who looks SUPER confused considering she’s not even wearing any fur. I agree that most animal fur is made with pretty inhumane practices- but going after an O.G. fur diva like Patti Labelle is just a waste of time. She probably owns furs from animals that have been dead since before she was even born.

Speaking of waste of time, I found a website called “animals matter too” and they might be the most savage motherfuckers on the internet… check out some of their celeb entries on their official “do not fuck with” list. Here’s what they really think about Patti:

Yea, she could be more monstrous… if she had giant claws and spewed acid bile out her tits? THIS IS A 72-YEAR-OLD WOMAN, CHILL OUT PEOPLE! SHE’S TRYING TO SELL COOKIE RECIPES!

Seriously, these people are batshit crazy- but “fur hag” might my new favorite thing to call someone who tries to touch my dog.

You can read all the idiotic reasons fur-fighters hate celebrities here, but I’d like to leave you with one more that I found kind of funny…