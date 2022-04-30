Zoe Saldana Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Career, Assets, House, Cars

Zoë Yadira Saldaña Nazario or better known as Zoe Saldana is one of the top actresses of Hollywood. She has been appearing on the big screen since the beginning of the millennium. Starring in some of the biggest Sci-fi films that the film industry has made, the actress has earned several titles for herself such as the “sci-fi princess” of Hollywood, “Box Office Queen”. Despite working in some of the highest grossing projects, she was reportedly undervalued for a good period of time. We will delve into how much does Zoe Saldana make in a bit. But, for now, several sources online have pegged Zoe Saldana Net Worth at $35 million.

Through her incredible contributions in the entertainment industry, Saldana has established herself as a superstar today. She became one of the most recognized faces of Hollywood thanks to the high profile films like Avatar, Avengers, Star Trek franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy etc. that she has been a part of. This also made her the second highest-grossing film stars in 2019 after Scarlett Johansson. Not just that, her incredible performances made her the winner of more than 16 awards along with 63 nominations throughout her career.

if you are up for more interesting facts about this actress – how much does Zoe Saldana make, her early life, how old is Zoe Saldana and more, give a read to this posting.

Zoe Saldana Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

What is Zoe Saldana worth? Saldana’s net worth had been a topic of discussion among her fans for being underpaid than what the “Box Office Queen” actually deserved. Especially, considering the fact that she is the only actress to have been a part of two biggest grossing movies of all time.

Saldana herself also revealed in an interview that it was quite difficult for her to negotiate with the Hollywood executives. Even when she wasn’t asking for too much. When she had her twins and requested the team to include childcare costs in her contracts, the studio she was associated with refused to pay her that. On the contrary, the male actors were give various facilities that include private jets and various other facilities in addition to a much higher compensation. That said, where does Zoe Saldana net worth stand today?

What Is Zoe Saldana Worth

Despite starting with biased salaries, the “Avatar” actress has managed to accrue a massive fortune today thanks to her smart move in choosing the projects. Zoe Saldana net worth is $35 million which she has earned mainly as an actress. However, she has invested herself into other ventures as well.

How Much Does Zoe Saldana Make

According to various reports, Zoe Saldana takes home an annual salary is around $3 to $4 million per year of late. Given that some of the movies that she has worked have turned out to be a huge commercial success, she was also expected to have raked in a lot of fortune but it was relatively lesser at least for the first parts of the franchise movies.

Earnings from Guardian of the Galaxy And Avatar

The 2014 movie Guardian of the Galaxy grossed more than $770 million from worldwide box office. But, Saldana’s cut in the movie was reportedly $100,000.

Later, for the volume 2 of the movie, Saldana and her co-actors was reported to have negotiated a higher salary. The second part of “Guardian of the Galaxy” brought in even more higher revenues, close to $864 million combining both domestic and international box office. According to various industry experts, the actors would have received good amount of money in the form of movie’s royalty percentage or residue payments. If this was true, then this gave a massive boost to Zoe Saldana net worth.

One of the most hit films of the time “Avatar” collected a staggering $2.7 billion revenue worldwide. Zoe was able to negotiate an attractive paycheck for this movie but it was reportedly lesser than the Sigourney Weaver. Again, for this movie’s sequel, Saldana and her co-stars would have sure received significant pay bumps in their paychecks as the trend in any other sequels.

Income from Star Trek And Avengers

Star Trek franchise was yet another high profile film that Zoe starred in. For its 2016 sequel “Star Trek Beyond” according to reports, the main cast members have recieved big salary than what they normally get. According to the information given by the the insiders, an additional budget of close to $15 million was added to the already assigned film budget. Saldana reportedly received a pay check of $2 million for this sequel which added to what is Zoe Saldana worth today.

As for the 2018 film Avengers-Infinity Wars, the Hollywood star raked in $3 million to add to her account.

Other Ventures Contributing To Zoe Saldana Net Worth

The actress has played it smart by diversifying her career in the entertainment industry. Aside from her mainstream acting, she has taken up some other projects like voice acting for various characters in animated films, hosting various shows and events and even stage performances. These side projects, even though not as high paying as the acting, cannot be ignored when speaking of her income sources.

That is not it. Zoe Saldana is a known face in the brand endorsement market. She has collaborated with several big brands for their product promotion. Some of them include L’Oreal Paris, Calvin Klein, 7 For All Mankind, Lenskart, Avon among others. The actress has also reportedly signed a lucrative endorsement deal with Corona Beer while becoming the face of their Corona Premier product.

Endorsement contracts can bring in a heavy amount of cash inflow depending on the type of brand and the duration of the contract. In her case, most of these brands are high profile ones that sure has helped significantly elevating Zoe Saldana net worth. The “Avatar” actress has also served as a spokesperson for a few fashion labels in addition to having her own line of clothing. Yet another great way to increase her bank balance.

In 2017, Saldana founded her own digital media label called BESE that is into content creation bringing in some super interesting write-ups for its viewers. This platform mainly targets the Latino market. Saldana and her sister Cicely Saldana co-own a production company called Saldana Productions. Their company reportedly signed a first look deal with “Lionsgate Entertainment”.

So now you know what the are various sources of income that helps with Zoe Saldana net worth and how much does Zoe Saldana make approximately from various ventures.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Zoë Yadira Saldaña Nazario Celebrated Name Zoe Saldana Date of Birth 19th June 1978 Age 43 years Place of Birth Passaic, New Jersey, United States Parents Father: Aridio Saldana

Mother: Asalia Nazario Spouse Marco Perego Saldana (m. 2013) Children Yes three.

Bowie Ezio Perego-Saldana, Zen Perego-Saldana, Cy Aridio Perego-Saldana Profession Hollywood actress Net Worth $35 million

Zoe Saldana was born Zoë Yadira Saldaña Nazario, on 19th of June 1978, in Passaic, New Jersey. So for her fans who want to know how old is Zoe Saldana, she is 43 years old at the time of writing this article. She is the daughter of Aridio Saldana (Father) and Asalia Nazario (Mother). Zoe has a mixed ethnicity – her complete given name is the reflection of Dominican and Puerto Rican roots. Her father is from Dominican Republic while her mother hails from Puerto Rico.

Zoe grew up with her two sisters, Cicely and Mariel Saldana in a combination of English and Spanish household in Jackson Heights, New York City. She was this fluent in both English and Spanish. The actress was only nine years old when she lost her father in a tragic car accident. Their lives changed since then. Soon after this incident, her mother moved to Dominican Republic along with her children. Zoe’s step father Dagoberto Galan later brought the sisters up.

The “Star Trek” actress was passionate about dance from an early age and after relocating to Dominican Republic, her love for this form of art grew. She joined the ECOS Espacio de Danza Academy there to learn various forms of dancing but ballet was what interested her the most. She dreamt of becoming a ballet dance professional however, due to “inappropriate foot structure” she had to give it up. Although it still remains her passion to date.

Early Theatre Days

Zoe started attending Newtown High School but after completing the first year, they returned to New York. Zoe joined high school there and also became a part of the theatre troupe called Faces in 1995 in Brooklyn, NY. The main aim of this group was to spread positive messages among the youngsters (teens) through the plays they performed. Zoe was also a part of the New York Youth Theater. When performing Joseph and Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, she grabbed the attention of a talent scout who helped her sign with an agency.

Career

Zoe’s incredible acting talent landed the actress on her very first role in a 1999 television series called “Law & Order” as Belinca in a couple of episodes. Later in “Law & Order : Special Victims Unit” Zoe played the character of Gabrielle Vega appearing in one of the episodes. Thanks to her dancing skills she quickly found a main role in “Center Stage: Turn It Up”, a 2000 dance drama movie. Zoe portrayed the character of a ballet student named Eva Rodriguez. In 2002, she appeared in a couple of films like “Crossroads” and “Drumline” along side Britney Spears and Nick Cannon respectively.

Saldana’s performance in these movies so far caught the attention of many filmmakers and she was able to make a steady progress by signing different films. A versatile actress, she has portrayed different types of characters instead of sticking to stereotypical roles. Some of the films that she has been a part of during early to mid 2000′ include “Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl”, “Haven”, “Guess Who”, “Temptation”, “After Sex”, “Blackout”, “Vantage Point” and many more.

Over the course of time Zoe has got a chance to work with several award-winning directors like J. J. Abrams, James Cameron, and Steven Spielberg and many others. One of the significant roles in 2004 was that of an immigration officer and a Star Trek fan in the 2004 movie “The Terminal”. While filming for this, Zoe got a hang of the Star Trek universe and learnt the Vulcan salute from Steven Spielberg, the director.

Films During 2009 And Beyond

Zoe’s performance in “The Terminal” led her to get the role of Nyota Uhura “Star Trek’s” reboot version in 2009. The actress worked very hard doing her own research in understanding the role so she can get into the character. Star Trek performed exceptionally well at the box office generating a massive earning of $385 million. The same year she bagged another role – Neytiri, the Xenos hunter in the film Avatar. The movie grossed more than $2.7 billion from the worldwide box office becoming one of the greatest commercial successes ever.

After the grand hit of the movies mentioned above, Zoe than went on to work on a few more slightly low-key movies in the next couple of years. Some of them include “The Losers”, “Burning Palms”, “Takers”, “The Heart Specialist” and more. In 2013, she was back to spotlight again by reappearing in “Star Trek Into Darkness”. This movie faired even better than its prequel. Zoe not only gained a huge fan following and international fame but also established herself as one of the best actresses for sci-fi films.

From here the actress only rose higher by playing crucial characters in some of the most successful and high-grossing movies. “Guardians of the Galaxy”(2014), “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2″(2017), “Avengers: Infinity War”(2018) and “Avengers: End Game”(2019) are the most notable ones in the mix. The latter earned even higher at the box office than what “Avatar” did.

Meanwhile, the “Sci-fi Queen” was also contributing in the non-fictional movie domain breaking the stereotype. She worked on movies like “Nina”, a movie based on the jazz singer Nina Simone, “Live By Night” and more. She has also been a part of the television series “Rosemary’s Baby”.

Awards and Accomplishments

With so much of contribution to the entertainment industry, Zoe Saldana has a long list of awards credited to her name. She has reportedly won more than 16 awards and numerous nominations. Some of the most notable ones from her win include Teen Choice Awards, Empire Award for Best Actress, Saturn Award, Boston Society Film Critics Award. She has also won Glamour Award for Best Actress and VES Awards for Outstanding Performance. In addition to that, Zoe has also been inducted a star in the Hollywood Walk of Frame in 2018.

Personal Life And Assets

As for the personal life, in 2010, Zoe got engaged to Keith Britton, who she was in relationship for more than 10 years. Keith is an actor and the CEO of the company My Fashion Database. The duo however, never got married and in November 2011, they ended their relationship. Between 2011 and 2013, the actress was said to be in a relationship with the well-known actor Bradley Cooper.

In 2013, got into relationship with Italian artist Marco Perego, who is an Italian artist by profession. They got married the same years and Zoe mentioned in an interview that Perego took her surname and became Marco Perego Saldana. The very next year, 2014, the couple became the parents of a twins and in 2017, the couple was again blessed with a son.

Zoe purchased a magnificent mansion located in Beverly Hills, California in 2016. The property reportedly costed her $8.7 million and is in the private community of Hidden Valley Estates. It features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a kitchen along with several other contemporary amenities. In addition to that, there is a huge swimming pool, a spacious backyard, a tennis court, a games room and much more!

Summing Up

Zoe Saldana has built an outstanding portfolio through years of hard work and perseverance. Thanks to some of her trememdously successful movies, the actress became the second highest revenue generating Hollywood star and she still maintains this status. Her films cumulatively have made more than $11 billion at the box office worldwide. While Zoe has sure won the hearts of millions with her extraordinary on-screen appearances, we should not forget the massive fortune that she has added to her bank as well. As of 2022, Zoe Saldana net worth is $35 million. According to 2019 reports, the actress would replay her earlier roles in the upcoming sequels of Avatar – Avatar 2 and Avatar 3.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Zoe Saldana worth? Zoe Saldana’s net worth is $35 million as of 2022. She has earned most of her wealth from her extensive and highly successful acting career. She also has good income from various endorsement deals, and other ventures. How old is Zoe Saldana? Zoe Saldana was born on June 19, 1978 which means she is 43 years old as of writing this article. Where does Saldana live? Saldana currently lives in a beautiful mansion in Beverly Hills, California. Her house is located in an exclusive gated community with neighbors like Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lawrence, Penelope Cruz. How much does Zoe Saldana make? Zoe reportedly makes an annual salary of $3 to $4 million depending on the movie’s box office performance, and other sources of incomes.