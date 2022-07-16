Zion Williamson is one of the highly regarded professional basketball players of America today who plays for NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans. It hasn’t been too long that he has entered the national league, but Zion has already started making headlines for his incredible game tactics and of course his swiftly increasing fortune. His skyrocketing success at such a young age brings only one thing in mind-what is Zion Williamson worth? Well, his remarkable performance in the league has already given him a ticket to the millionaires club. According to the most current reports, Zion Williamson net worth is between $20 to $27 million.

A strong power forward, Williamson came out of college as one of the most recognized prospects thanks to his amazing athletic ability especially those high-flying dips. He has earned numerous titles and awards in a very short span of time. That said, among his very firsts after he got drafted by NBA as first pick was “NBA All-Rookie First Team”. Zion created history by becoming the youngest player ever to have recieved this title. He was also at #54 in Forbes’ 2020 list of the the “World’s highest paid athletes”.

In this posting you will learn more about this talented player, how much does Zion Williamson make, the various sources of his income, how old is Zion Williamson and more. so without further delay let’s take a look at Zion’s earnings and other important aspects of his life.

Zion Williamson Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

What is Zion Williamson Worth

Williamson has cemented his name as one of the most talented players in the National Basketball Association immediately after his induction into the team. This has not only garnered him a nation-wide fame but has earned him an unbelievable amount of wealth already. Undoubtedly, if he continues to follow this success at the same pace and zest, it wouldn’t be that long when we see him having gigantic bank balance. Right now, Zion Williamson net worth is between $20 ad $27 million. His primary sources of earnings include the ones that he earns from his games and brand endorsements.

How Much Does Zion Williamson Make

Salary From NBA

Thanks to his lucrative contracts with NBA, the power forward pulls in a paycheck in millons each year as a salary from his profession. This sure is a significant boost to Zion Williamson net worth.

In 2019, he signed his very first deal with NBA as the teams number one pick. It is a 4-year-long contract that would pay him a little over $44 million through the course of 4 seasons. This made Zion the first rookie ever to get such a big chunk of money as salary. He reportedly raked in more than $20 million for the first two seasons. The NBA power forward also becomes eligible for a contract extension at the end of the last year which is 2021-2022 season.

Nike Contract

Zion’s earnings are topped by some incredibly lucrative endorsement deals that made a significant elevation to Zion Williamson net worth. Given that he is one of the young players of NBA, he attracts more offers from different brands than anyone else.

One of the most talked about brand collaborations of the basketball star is with the sports giant Nike. You might be thinking that endorsing sports shoes are a common thing among the athletes and sports celebrities. But the deal may just make your head spin! In 2019, right after he joined NBA, Nike had Zion Williamson sign a 7-year long Jordan shoe contract that will pay him a staggering $75 million through the course of this period. The best part is, it is completely guaranteed and there are no twist or turning point attached to it. (For those who do not know, Jordan is a line of shoes manufactured by Nike).

With this massive deal such as this, Zion’s average annual compensation turned out to be $15 million. While this is the highest ‘rookie yearly salary’ in the history of National Basketball Association, it lands as the second highest when it comes to the overall deal value. On top is the $86.6 million rookie deal that LeBron James agreed upon in 2003. James reportedly took home a average salary of $12.4 million every year.

Other Endorsement Deals

The American power forward has signed quite a few other promotional deals with different brands other than the Jordan shoes that have boosted Zion Williamson net worth significantly. For example, Zion has imprinted his name in the energy drink scene by collaborating with the popular brand Gatorade. He joined Karl-Anthony Towns, Jayson Tatum, and Dwyane Wade to become the fourth athlete to promote the drink. While there isn’t much details about how much he pockets from this contract, or whether this pays him any closer to the aforementioned Nike partnership, Zion sure shares a great relationship with them.

There is a long list of other companies that help or have helped Zion build on his wealth. He has agreed on contracts with Mountain Dew, Panini (for their exclusive trading card agreement) and Fanatics (signed a collectibles deal). He appeared on the cover page of NBA 2K and he has also worked with Mercedes who has presented his a four-wheeler. There is no doubt that the player rakes in millions from these ventures.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Zion Lateef Williamson Popular Name Zion Williamson Date of Birth July 6, 2000 Age 22 years Place of Birth Salisbury, North Carolina, United States Parents Father: Lateef Williamson Mother: Sharonda Sampson Sibling Noah Anderson Spouse / Children None Profession Professional Basketball player, NBA Net worth $20 to $27 million

How Old is Zion Williamson? Zion Lateef Williamson was born on the 6th of July, 2000 in a place called Salusbury, North Carolina. As of 2022, he is 22 years old. He is the son of Lateef Williamson and Sharonda Sampson and has a sibling, Noah Anderson. His biological father was a football player ( a defensive lineman) in college who played for North Carolina State College and Livingstone College. Zion’s mother was also a former sportsperson/ an athlete and a physical education teacher in school. So it is evident where the NBA player gets his amazing athletics skills and passion for sports from.

Zion’s mother gave him the initial basketball training in his early days and he had mentioned in an interview once that she was the strictest coach he has ever had. He was only five when his parents parted their ways in 2005. His mother, Sampson then married Lee Anderson, the former college basketball player. Zion thus got a chance of one-on-one training with his step-father who shaped him into a great point guard.

Early Basketball Training

As a child, Williamson loved playing different sports like football, basketball, soccer and more. However, he was pretty determined from the toddler age of 5 that he was going to become a professional basketball player and began working in it. By the time he was nine, Zion became extremely disciplined and followed strict routine of waking up at 5 am daily to practice his game tactics. He started fine tuning his basketball skills by taking part in different tournaments. He would often play against boys who are much older to him.

Zion Williamson went to Spartanburg Day School in South Carolina. As he reached high school he began playing for his school and by the time he was in grade 9, he was already 6 feet tall. This was a huge advantage for dunking. He went on to win several slam dunk competitions as well. During his high school days, Williamson played so well that he attracted the attention of many Universities who hired him to play in their teams.

He bagged several titles like McDonald’s All-American, All-USA first-team but missed the Mr. Basketball USA title by a very narrow margin. He mainly gained popularity especially for his dunking caliber.

College Basketball

After graduating from high school, Williamson joined Duke University where he was there only for 1 year. He entered the pro-basketball league shortly after so he couldn’t continue with his college education. But, during his short period at Duke, Zion made a lasting impression. Even though he played just one season there as a freshman, the future NBA power forward earned numerous titles like ACC Player of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Athlete of the Year. A few more honors during his time in college include AP Player of the Year, Wayman Tisdale Award, College Player of the Year along with 5 times ACC Rookie of the Week.

Zion broke the existing record of his college by scoring the highest in a single game as a freshman.

Career

In 2019, Zion Williamson stepped into the professional basketball world. He became the easy first pick for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA draft. He started his rookie year strong and fierce by hitting at least 20 points in each game for the first few games. In fact, he made history by scoring 20 in 10 consecutive games as a teenager. The following year, 2021, his performance in the game was even more remarkable. He broke the previous NBA record by becoming the youngest player to have gained 30 points along with 90% shooting accuracy rate. He mainly plays as a power forward but has also been positioned as a small-ball center.

Later that season Zion played his first NBA All-Star Game. A strong jumper with tremendous agility, he is one of the star players of NBA and continues to achieve new milestone with each passing game. He has set several new records in the league so far and if he progresses at this pace he is sure to bring in more laurels for himself and the team as a whole.

Personal Life and Assets

Zion is single as of now. While there is no confirmation about this, a couple of online reports stated that he was dating his high school sweetheart named Tiana White at one point.

As for the assets, the New Orleans power forward found himself in a controversy when the news surfaced that Duke University had ‘gifted’ him a home worth $950,000. According to the sources, the university gave him this ‘immoral’ benefit in exchange for his commitment to play for Duke. Zion was lucky that way that this news did not go public at that time as according to the formulated laws, he could have been disqualified from playing college games. This new was revealed to the media by Gina Ford, the former marketing agent of Williamson. She also claimed that Zion’s family recieved three luxury vehicles out of no where.

Wrapping Up

Zion Williamson’s incredible performance, unparalleled agility, and praise-worthy game techniques a makes him one of the most bankable NBA players of the time. Even though he is mainly recognized in the professional basketball world for his dunks and sprints, he is an all-rounder. The experts appreciate him for his ball handling techniques, shot-blocking abilities, passing and rebounding skill. This elevates his status as a star player of National Basketball League.

As of 2022, Zion Williamson net worth stands between $20 to $27 million thanks to his NBA salary and grand endorsement deals and sponsorships. If Zion continues to progress in his career the same way which we are sure he will, we can easily say that he is going to triple his net worth in no time at all.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How old is Zion Williamson? Born on July 6th, 2000, the NBA player is 22 years old at the time of writing this article. What is Zion Williamson worth? Zion’s net worth is estimated to be between between $20 to $27 million as per the recent reports. How much does Zion Williamson make? Taking into account his lucrative endorsement deals, NBA contract and other sponsorships, Zion Williams current annual compensation is like around $15 million. Who is Zion’s wife? Zion is not married and is single. There is also no concrete reports of him dating anyone. At present, he is completely focussed in building a solid career.